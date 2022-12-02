HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO