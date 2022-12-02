Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Crash On 340 In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
Frederick, Md. (DG) – An accident on Rt 340 Monday after sends one person to a trauma center. Maryland State Police responded to the ramp from Rt 340 eastbound onto Interstate 70 Monday at around 3:30 PM for the accident. One person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore...
Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Frederick County
Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning that left one person dead.
Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays
HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland Bridge Shut Down As Police Investigate Early Morning Crash On Hatem Bridge
An early Monday morning crash led to the closure of a normally-busy bridge in Maryland as police investigated the incident. In Harford County, three vehicles were involved in a crash on US 40 that was reported at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Hatem Bridge in Havre De Grace, according to officials.
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
Reisterstown house in wooded area destroyed by fire Monday
Multiple fire companies were called to respond to a house fire in a wooded part of Reisterstown on Monday. The incident involved a "mayday" call at one point for firefighters to evacuate
Fire Burns CSX Train To Crisp Near Fallston Airport
A fire charred the inside of a CSX locomotive near Fallston Airport on Monday, Dec. 5, firefighters said. Footage posted by responders shows the seats and equipment of the train charred following the blaze between routes 152 and 24 around 6:45 p.m. Amtrak and MARC commuter lines were not impacted.
Nottingham MD
Drunk passenger points gun at taxi driver on Belair Road, Nottingham storage unit burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 10:15 a.m. on Friday, December 2, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole various items then fled the scene. At...
Driver Struck, Killed By Cars, Tractor-Trailer During Argument Outside Vehicle On I-95: Police
A violent scene played out on I-95 in Maryland early on Sunday morning when a man attempting to assist a woman who wandered into the roadway during an argument on the side of the road was struck by multiple cars, state police announced. Howard County resident Ceaser Alfred Charles Burke,...
carolinecircle.com
(Cordova, MD) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder that occurred in the 11000 block of Three Bridge Branch Road in Cordova, Maryland.
Frank J. Ashe, Jr, 19, of Cordova, Maryland, has been arrested in North Carolina on an outstanding arrest warrant pertaining to this incident. On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at about 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Three Bridge Branch Road residence for a reported assault. Deputies quickly developed information that a father/son domestic incident had occurred. Deputies discovered Frank Ashe, Sr and Frank Ashe, Jr. were involved in an altercation over Ashe, Jr.’s handling of a firearm. At some point during the confrontation, Ashe, Jr. entered a vehicle and purposely drove at and struck Ashe, Sr.
Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified
UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
WDEL 1150AM
Three injured, one critically, in car vs truck crash
Three men were hurt Saturday night when a car and a box truck collided on I-95. New Castle County Paramedics, along with personnel from the Christiana Fire and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder companies were sent to 95 southbound at the rest area around 10:30 p.m. There, they found one...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Fire crews battle flames in 2 story rowhome in Dundalk Saturday morning
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County fire crews battled a fire in Dundalk on Saturday morning. according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department says the fire was found in the basement of the two-story rowhome on the 7400 block of Rabon Ave, said the department. All occupants of the...
howardcountymd.gov
Police investigating fatal collision in Ellicott City
Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City on Dec. 2 that killed one person and injured several others. At approximately 6:14 p.m., a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was traveling northbound on Route 29 approaching the ramp for Route 40 when it rear-ended a 2002 Honda Odyssey, setting off a chain reaction collision that involved two additional vehicles. A 3-year-old passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. Six additional people in the three vehicles that were struck were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to minor.
Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police Say
Officials confirmed that the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling through Northeast has died from injuries sustained when the load he was carrying on his 18-wheeler shifted into the driver’s compartment and trapped him.At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, DC Fire and EMS crews responded t…
WBAL Radio
5 cats, dog dies in fire in Conowingo
Several pets died in a fire on Monday morning in Cecil County. Firefighters said they responded to the 100 block of Rock Spring Road in Conowingo for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, officials said they found the home in flames. Five cats and a dog were found dead in the blaze, firefighters said.
Man killed following a series of hit-and-runs on I-95
Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Prince George's County Sunday.
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint in Rosedale, vehicle stolen while warming up in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, an individual entered a gated construction site in the 11500-block of Pocomoke Court in Middle River (21220), breaking into a storage container and trailer. The locks securing both were stolen as well as a generator and saw.
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide. City Fire let police know that a deceased male was found inside
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Essex teen
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex teen. Kayla Foard, 16, is 5’2″ tall and weighs around 125 pounds with black hair that’s blond in the front. She was last seen in the Essex area wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray...
