Fallston, MD

Shore News Network

Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays

HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. "Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update," the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

Fire Burns CSX Train To Crisp Near Fallston Airport

A fire charred the inside of a CSX locomotive near Fallston Airport on Monday, Dec. 5, firefighters said. Footage posted by responders shows the seats and equipment of the train charred following the blaze between routes 152 and 24 around 6:45 p.m. Amtrak and MARC commuter lines were not impacted.
FALLSTON, MD
carolinecircle.com

(Cordova, MD) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder that occurred in the 11000 block of Three Bridge Branch Road in Cordova, Maryland.

Frank J. Ashe, Jr, 19, of Cordova, Maryland, has been arrested in North Carolina on an outstanding arrest warrant pertaining to this incident. On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at about 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Three Bridge Branch Road residence for a reported assault. Deputies quickly developed information that a father/son domestic incident had occurred. Deputies discovered Frank Ashe, Sr and Frank Ashe, Jr. were involved in an altercation over Ashe, Jr.’s handling of a firearm. At some point during the confrontation, Ashe, Jr. entered a vehicle and purposely drove at and struck Ashe, Sr.
CORDOVA, MD
DC News Now

Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified

UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation
COLUMBIA, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Three injured, one critically, in car vs truck crash

Three men were hurt Saturday night when a car and a box truck collided on I-95. New Castle County Paramedics, along with personnel from the Christiana Fire and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder companies were sent to 95 southbound at the rest area around 10:30 p.m. There, they found one...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating fatal collision in Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City on Dec. 2 that killed one person and injured several others. At approximately 6:14 p.m., a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was traveling northbound on Route 29 approaching the ramp for Route 40 when it rear-ended a 2002 Honda Odyssey, setting off a chain reaction collision that involved two additional vehicles. A 3-year-old passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. Six additional people in the three vehicles that were struck were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to minor.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WBAL Radio

5 cats, dog dies in fire in Conowingo

Several pets died in a fire on Monday morning in Cecil County. Firefighters said they responded to the 100 block of Rock Spring Road in Conowingo for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, officials said they found the home in flames. Five cats and a dog were found dead in the blaze, firefighters said.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint in Rosedale, vehicle stolen while warming up in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, an individual entered a gated construction site in the 11500-block of Pocomoke Court in Middle River (21220), breaking into a storage container and trailer. The locks securing both were stolen as well as a generator and saw.
ROSEDALE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex teen

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex teen. Kayla Foard, 16, is 5'2″ tall and weighs around 125 pounds with black hair that's blond in the front. She was last seen in the Essex area wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray...
ESSEX, MD

