PONTIAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Dearborn has been arrested and charged for alleged threats he made at a preschool and synagogue, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen D. McDonald announced. Hassan Chokr, 35, was charged on Sunday with two counts of ethnic intimidation and remains in the custody of...

DEARBORN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO