ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chesney Hawkes plots return to Qatar World Cup after ‘whirlwind’ week

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KtTL_0jVCMlbI00

Chesney Hawkes said he is enjoying his “craziest whirlwind week since 1991” as he plots dashing from Skegness to Qatar to continue supporting England’s World Cup bid.

The singer performed his chart hit The One and Only on the pitch during the interval of England’s 3-0 win over Wales, as a drab goalless first half gave way to an entertaining second.

Hawkes mixed with England players after the full-time whistle, who described him as their “lucky charm”, and backed them to go all the way in the tournament.

Three Lions and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice called for the singer to return for more half-time shows during the World Cup, with Hammers fan Hawkes joking: “If Declan Rice wants me there, I’m there.”

Hawkes is planning to make a return to Qatar for Sunday’s second round game with Senegal, explaining he has a gig at Butlin’s in the Lincolnshire coastal town of Skegness on Saturday night.

He told the PA news agency: “I think I’ll probably be going back to Doha.

“It’s going to be another non-sleeping event going direct from Skegness to get an early flight from Heathrow to get over to Doha in time for the match so that’s the plan at the moment.

“It’s still not confirmed, whether that will happen or not, I don’t know but I think whatever happens I’ll be there for the game, whether I perform or not is another thing.”

Hawkes, speaking from Surrey, earlier said of recent days: “I would say it’s been the craziest whirlwind week since 1991 for me.”

He said he had been on a 32-date tour with his band, adding: “I was finishing the day before that England game.

“My manager a couple of days before said ‘how do you fancy not sleeping that night after the last show and travelling to Doha and doing the England game?’ and I was like ‘yes, I’ll do that’.

“I’m a big football fan and I just wanted to kind of lap up the atmosphere of the World Cup so I did it and I didn’t really know what to expect, I turned up there and the way it all happened was crazy.

“It was 0-0 at half-time, bit of a boring game, I went on and did my thing and the boys came out and scored three goals.

“I got to meet all the players, I’m a big Hammer and got to meet Declan Rice and he was so nice, they were all kind of giving me cuddles and saying ‘you should come back for the next game, you’re our lucky charm’.”

On Rice’s comments, he said: “That’s hilarious, just so funny. Obviously, I would never claim that it was anything to do with me – that was all down to the team and Gareth (Southgate) but I’m so made up.

“As a football fan I was like a wide-eyed kid meeting my idols.”

Asked why the number one hit, released in 1991, got fans in a mood for a good time, Hawkes replied: “I guess the same reason that it stood the test of time, the same reason it was a hit, it’s a very kind of self-empowering song, it’s one of those kind of anthemic tunes that gets people on their feet, fills dancefloors and gets some fists pumping.

“I think it has all of those kinds of elements that work with a crowd, I definitely saw that in the stadium.

“I was a little apprehensive playing to 60,000 football fans but I needn’t have been worried because it was a goosebumps moment.”

Hawkes dismissed reports that he has been tinkering with the lyrics to include England references.

I can really see the camaraderie, the love they have for each other and the confidence and spirit in the team

He said: “I haven’t actually, that’s not right.

“I’ve had lots and lots of messages from people saying ‘you should re-write it’ but I haven’t done anything and there’s no truth to that at all.”

On his hopes for England in the tournament, he added: “My hopes are we go forth and win the whole thing.

“I don’t see why we couldn’t – we’re as good as any of the other teams in the competition.

“Perhaps Brazil are looking the favourites still I guess, the French will be tough if we get through Senegal, but I have every faith in the team.

“And having spent a little bit of time with some of the boys, I can really see the camaraderie, the love they have for each other and the confidence and spirit in the team.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Portugal hail new hero as Ronaldo’s future unclear

Portugal have a new hero to worship after 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos’ hat-trick put them into the quarter-finals as Cristiano Ronaldo was relegated to the role of late substitute for the 6-1 win over Switzerland. Portugal now meet Morocco, who stunned Spain in a penalty shoot-out as the quarter-final line-up...
newschain

England beat Senegal to set up World Cup quarter-final against holders France

England set up a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka struck against Senegal. Playing in their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time 2018 semi-final loss to Croatia, Gareth Southgate’s men showed their quality to progress in Qatar.
newschain

Santa hats sent flying as England left dreaming of World Cup glory after 3-0 win

Santa hats were sent flying and England fans were left dreaming of World Cup glory after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal set up a quarter-final tie with holders France. Supporters who had made the trip to Qatar said they were “loving every minute” of England’s journey in the competition, with one optimistic fan predicting a penalty shootout win in the next round.
newschain

England all-rounder Alice Capsey returns home after breaking collarbone

All-rounder Alice Capsey is returning home from England’s tour of the West Indies after breaking her collarbone in the opening match of the trip. Capsey made 17 opening the batting in Sunday’s first ODI in Antigua, but later suffered an injury during the home side’s reply at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
newschain

Lancashire paceman Saqib Mahmood sets sights on return to England fold by summer

Saqib Mahmood is targeting a return to the England side before the start of next summer. The Lancashire paceman has been sidelined since suffering a stress fracture of the back in May. The injury curtailed the 25-year-old just after he had broken into the England Test side, having won his...
newschain

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail. Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form. Officers...
newschain

Declan Rice: England have not been given due credit but have silenced critics

Declan Rice believes England’s World Cup performances have not been given the credit they deserve but the side have “silenced the critics” ahead of a quarter-final against holders France. A comfortable 3-0 victory over Senegal in the last-16 has set Gareth Southgate’s side up for a clash...
newschain

England claim ODI series against West Indies with 142-run victory

Amy Jones and Sophia Dunkley made half centuries as England beat the West Indies by 142 runs in Antigua to go 2-0 up in their three-match ODI series. England won the toss and chose to bat, with Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb quickly making good on the decision as they made 37 off the first eight overs before Lamb was run out for 25.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Morocco find right mix and Portugal fire without Ronaldo

Morocco and a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal completed the World Cup quarter-final line-up. The African nation stunned Spain in a penalty shoot-out but with Ronaldo, currently without a club, watching from the bench for the most part Portugal coasted past Switzerland 6-1. Here, the PA news agency looks at how Tuesday...
newschain

‘The very best’ – Gareth Southgate relishing French challenge

Gareth Southgate is looking forward to England’s test against the “very best” after beating Senegal to set up a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France. The European Championship runners-up overcame heightened expectations and a nervy start in Al Khor to triumph with ease against the...
newschain

Kylian Mbappe misses France training to focus on recovery ahead of England clash

Kylian Mbappe sat out training for France on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s World Cup quarter-final against England. The 23-year-old was instead working in the recovery room as Les Bleus build up to Saturday’s clash. Mbappe is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals...
newschain

Kylian Mbappe needs ‘special attention’ from England players – Steve Holland

England assistant manager Steve Holland says France star Kylian Mbappe is among a handful of players on the planet who need “special attention”. Gareth Southgate’s side take on the reigning World Cup champions in a mouthwatering quarter-final clash on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium, having beaten Senegal 3-0 there in the previous round.
newschain

Brazil star Neymar thought World Cup was over due to ankle injury

Brazil superstar Neymar admitted he feared his participation in the Qatar World Cup could be over after he sustained an ankle injury in their opening match against Serbia. The 30-year-old missed his side’s last two group games before making a scoring return from the penalty spot in their 4-1 last-16 thrashing of South Korea on Monday.
newschain

England fans pay World Cup tribute to boxing trainer stabbed to death

A boxing trainer who was stabbed in a fight on a bridge in London has been remembered by England fans at the World Cup in Qatar. Reece Newcombe, 31, who trained celebrities including former footballer Ian Wright, died after he was stabbed with a piece of glass on Richmond Bridge, south-west London, last month.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Brazil power into quarters and Croatia win shoot-out

Fit-again Neymar was among the scorers as Brazil powered into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea that saw all their goals come in the first half. Their opponents in the last eight will be Croatia, who earlier defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Dominik Livakovic saving three times in the shoot-out.
newschain

Hundreds of France fans to descend on London pubs for England World Cup clash

Hundreds of French football fans living in the UK are to descend on London to watch the World Cup quarter-final clash with England. Pubs across the capital will be filled with expats from France during Saturday’s match between Les Bleus and the Three Lions. Around 700 will attend a...
newschain

You have to have that dog in you – Jude Bellingham ready to tear into France

Jude Bellingham is ready to be England’s dog of war when they face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday night. The Borussia Dortmund man has been the shining light in an England team that boasted the best group-stage record in Qatar and saw off Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 to set up a clash with reigning champions France at Al Bayt Stadium.
newschain

Alice Capsey’s West Indies tour ended by broken collar bone

All-rounder Alice Capsey is returning home from England’s tour of the West Indies after breaking her collar bone in the opening match of the trip. Capsey made 17 opening the batting in Sunday’s first ODI in Antigua, but suffered an injury in the field during the home side’s reply at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy