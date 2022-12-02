BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — A man blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia’s main island of Java in what appeared to be the latest in a string of suicide attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Bandung City Police Chief Aswin Sipayung said a man entered the Astana Anyar police station with a motorcycle and detonated explosives as police were lining up for morning assembly. West Java Police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo said the man was entering the station when he detonated his explosive, instantly killing himself and an officer. He said six other officers and a civilian were rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. Police are still investigating the attack in West Java’s Bandung city and whether the man, who has not been identified, had links to radical groups.

