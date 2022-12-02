Read full article on original website
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail
Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.
Bombing at Indonesian police station kills officer, hurts 7
BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — A man blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia’s main island of Java in what appeared to be the latest in a string of suicide attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Bandung City Police Chief Aswin Sipayung said a man entered the Astana Anyar police station with a motorcycle and detonated explosives as police were lining up for morning assembly. West Java Police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo said the man was entering the station when he detonated his explosive, instantly killing himself and an officer. He said six other officers and a civilian were rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. Police are still investigating the attack in West Java’s Bandung city and whether the man, who has not been identified, had links to radical groups.
