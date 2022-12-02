ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

How Broderick Jones went from ‘raw’ to one of the best left tackles in college football

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 4 days ago
ATHENS — Broderick Jones knew he had some growing to do when he first arrived at Georgia in the summer of 2020. Both physically but mentally as well.

He grew up envisioning he’d a basketball star and didn’t really begin to consider a football career until his junior year of high school. He played for Lithonia High School in Lithonia, Ga., and continued to play both sports even after being bestowed a 5-star prospect in the 2020 cycle.

His gifts on the basketball court did help translate to playing left tackle. But Jones recognizes now how it also slowed his development.

“With my weight during basketball season, I was always light. When I first got here, I had to gain a lot of weight,” Jones said. “That’s the biggest thing in the SEC is being able to hold weight and hold your quickness as well. That’s something I’ve been trying to work on.”

Now at 310 pounds, Jones has become one of the best offensive tackles in the country. He’s likely to earn All-SEC and All-American honors, even while still battling his weight.

