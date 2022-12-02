Read full article on original website
Major Crash Closes Highway 67 in West Coleman County
NEW UPDATE – As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic between Coleman and Ballinger. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67 is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the accident scene.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 30
On Tuesday, November 29, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to Cutter Circle, May, TX 76857. This was in regard to a criminal trespassing. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On Tuesday, November 29, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to Cutter Circle. This was in regard to a criminal...
Vehicle strikes deputy’s patrol unit, no injuries
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page Monday:. In the early hours of Saturday morning, December 3, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was assisting DPS with a commercial motor vehicle rollover on Hwy 67/84, near Bangs Hill. This was when a vehicle struck one of the deputy’s patrol units.
Mary Alice ‘Granny’ Bastardo
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mary passed away peacefully in San Angelo, TX at Shannon Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Alice Contreras was born to Margarita Perez Contreras and Gilbert Contreras on September 15, 1951 in Brownwood, TX. She grew up in Brownwood where she met the love of her life, Pete G. Bastardo Sr. whom she married in Bangs, TX and would go on to have four children, daughter Carrie, sons Pete, Gilbert and Jayson. They were married for 53 years and resided in Brownwood and Early, TX. Mary was a homemaker the majority of her life, however once her children were older, she obtained her Cosmetology License from Ranger College and was a hairdresser for many years working for several local salons, eventually owning her own Hairstyling Salon and Beauty Supply Business. Mary and Pete had the opportunity to become foster parents and cared for several foster children in the community over the last several years. More recently, due to health issues, she was retired and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and her favorite pet Coco. Mary enjoyed seeing pictures and face timing with her two great-grandchildren Mary loved watching western movies, listening to the music of Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline.
Brown County Grand Jury November 2022 Indictments
During the November 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 10 true bills were returned against 10 people. Carl Lee Tomlinson: Possession of a controlled substance. George Lee Bishop: Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Camron Lee Creek: Possession of a controlled substance. Jamie Santana Martinez: Unauthorized use of...
Two arrested in Early for possession, tampering with evidence
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday morning:. On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in a vehicle near the 1300 block of Early Blvd. A witness reported seeing the male and female fighting in a vehicle which then left the road and struck a house then traveled through the back yard striking a fence.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hamilton Police Department on Monday night announced a juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat disrupted the school day earlier in the day. “A complete campus sweep of the campus was conducted by the McClennan County Bomb Squad and no suspicious items nor explosive devices were located and the area was deemed safe,” police said in a Facebook post, “There is no threat to the school or community.”
Two Drug Arrests Made Monday Morning in Coleman
On Monday morning, December 5, 2022, the Coleman Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence located at 202 5th Avenue, in Coleman, Texas. The Coleman Police Department was assisted by Coleman Animal Control, Santa Anna Police Department, and Special Agents with the Abilene Texas Department of Public Safety.
Recent arrests made for DWI with a Child Passenger, Intoxicated Assault with a Vehicle
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press releases Monday morning:. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm, Corporal Kris Salazar was off duty and assisting his family with setting up a parade float for the Christmas parade. While in the parade lineup area, Cpl Salazar observed a male...
Christmas Market in Goldthwaite Saturday, December 10
Caliber Coffee presents Christmas Market Saturday, December 10, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Legacy Plaza, 1219 Fisher Street in Goldthwaite. There will be music by the Goldthwaite High School Band, photos with The Grinch, face painting and plenty of shopping, food and drinks.
Tommy Bryan Shoemake, 77, of Blanket
Thomas Bryan Shoemake, 77, of Blanket, Texas passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. A visitation with friends will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Monday, December 5, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Cox Cemetery, McCullough...
Weekly Sports Schedule 12/6-12/10
Brown County teams will compete in the following games this week. S. Brownwood at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. San Angelo Lake View at Brownwood, 7 p.m. Early at Abilene High, 7:30 p.m. Bangs at Goldthwaite, 6:30/8 p.m. Blanket at Lohn, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Paint Rock, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Gordon,...
Nelawyn Dalley, 87, of Novice
Nelawyn Dalley, age 87, went to be with our Lord and Savior. She was a lifetime resident of Dripping Springs until February of 2021. Due to health reasons she moved to Novice, Texas to live with her daughter and son-in-law, where she passed peacefully Wednesday, November 30, 2022, surrounded by the love of family and friends.
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
