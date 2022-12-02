ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Mom TORDOFF
4d ago

Noone could possibly be interested in more of their lies..anything for those two attention addicts..megnut and the whinge

Reply
10
Related
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
In Style

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title

After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
The Independent

‘Her stylist doesn’t understand the internet’: Fans edit Kate Middleton’s ‘green screen’ dress from Earthshot Prize

The Duchess of Cambridge has fallen foul of the internet as a result of her choice of dress for Friday night’s Earthshot Prize.The ceremony took place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on 2 December and celebrated the Duke of Cambridge’s environmental charity of the same name. For the “green carpet”, Kate chose to wear a suitably green gown that featured an off-shoulder neckline and a slim fit.The Sabina Maxi Dress, as it’s called, is from Solace London and retails at $525 (£427). However, according to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress...

Comments / 0

Community Policy