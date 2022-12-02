Dayton goes electric: New cars added to City fleet
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Electric vehicles are coming to Dayton this winter.
According to a release, Dayton Mayor Jeffery Mims will join members of the Dayton City Commission to unveil the city's newest additions to the City fleet.
This is the first bulk purchase of electric vehicles for the city fleet, the release said.
The event will be held in the City Commission Chambers which can be found on the second floor of 101 W. Third Street.
The announcement will be given at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
