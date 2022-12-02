Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City murder suspect back in court this afternoon
A man charged with last weekend’s brutal killings of an employee and a customer inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar is set to appear in court Monday afternoon. 35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with two counts of first degree murder and remains jailed...
Two teens will have a joint trial in Columbia murder case
Prosecutors will argue Tuesday that a single trial should be held for three teens accused in a February murder in Columbia. The post Two teens will have a joint trial in Columbia murder case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City bar shooting due in court for bond hearing
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Kansas City man charged in a deadly Jefferson City bar shooting is due in court Monday afternoon. The Cole County Prosecutor's Office charges Damien Davis with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the deaths of 26-year-old Skylar Smock and 43-year-old Corey Thames after a bar fight. Davis The post Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City bar shooting due in court for bond hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen pleads down in double homicide, awaits sentencing
A Columbia teen pleads down in a murder case involving two victims, including one child. Iseah Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He’d originally been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Jackson will be sentenced December 12, 2022. The shootings occurred in...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with stabbing homeless man six months ago
A Columbia man is charged with stabbing a homeless man more than six months ago. James Dillender, 54, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was taken into custody Saturday and arraigned on Monday. Dillender is being held without bond and has a bond hearing set for December 14. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 5.
KTLO
Missouri man arrested for burglary of antique store in Boone County
A Missouri man has been arrested in Boone County for burglary and theft of property after evidence linking him from a similar crime in Missouri is discovered. According to the probable cause affidavit, in August, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report someone had made entry into the Junk-Shun Barn Merchandise Store by removing a section of the back exterior wall. Law enforcement observed a piece of the metal exterior side had been bent, a portion of the exterior wall insulation dug out and forced to break away the interior wall board covering, leaving a two-foot by two-foot hole.
krcgtv.com
Man charged with J. Pfenny's shooting granted public defender
JEFFERSON CITY — After originally having his request denied, the man charged with a double homicide at a downtown Jefferson City bar was granted a public defender in his Cole County case. Damien Davis was denied a public attorney last week after being declared ineligible, according to a letter...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Murder charges being sought against Columbia suspect
Columbia Police are seeking first degree murder charges against a man for Monday night’s shooting death of a man on Newton drive, which is northwest of the Providence and Vandiver intersection. CPD investigators say 43-year-old Corey Lonell Blueitt was captured at about 2:45 this morning. Blueitt has a criminal...
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman linked to 2021 murder investigation sentenced to probation
A Columbia woman is sentenced for her involvement with a murder investigation. Lyric Fernandez was charged in March with providing a fake alibi for a murder suspect. But on Monday, she pleaded down to tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge against Fernandez...
kjluradio.com
Bourbon woman charged with driving over boyfriend's legs in Franklin County
A Crawford County woman is charged with running over her boyfriend with a pickup truck in Franklin County. Jennifer Scola, 35, of Bourbon, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and driving while intoxicated. She’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office...
One of three involved in Columbia man’s death found guilty of murder
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - Three men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of Aaron Brantley, a Columbia man who had been missing since February 8.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
YAHOO!
Columbia Police arrest man early Tuesday in fatal Monday shooting
A man hospitalized from a shooting late Monday died, and Columbia Police made an arrest Tuesday morning. The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening near the 2000 block of Newton Drive, according to a CPD report on social media. When officers arrived on the...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event
UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
KMZU
Drug charges for Arizona woman after trooper finds narcotics
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking formal charges against an Arizona woman, after her arrest during a traffic violation stop in Clinton County. According to the arrest report, at 2:21 p.m. Monday afternoon, 26-year-old Brianne L. Harty, of Phoenix, was exceeding the speed limit and driving in a careless manner, when she was stopped by a trooper. Further investigation resulted in the alleged seizure of methamphetamine, heroine, and drug paraphernalia.
KOMU
VIDEO: Father arraigned in Columbia baby's death
Staffone Fountain's next status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6. He is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Resident Arrested in Holt County on Outstanding Warrant Sunday
A Kansas City, MO resident was arrested Sunday at 9:41 AM in Holt County on an outstanding warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Alexandra M. Hammon for an outstanding Clay County probation violation warrant. She was also cited for driving while suspended and failed to display valid plates.
KMBC.com
2 wounded in shooting on North Oak Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting Monday night. Police officers were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Oak Trafficway and found two victims. Authorities said they were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
lakeexpo.com
Medical Examiner Says Lake Area Attorney Found Dead In His Vehicle Committed Suicide
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The final autopsy results have been received by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigators regarding the death investigation of local attorney Brian Byrd. Based on the autopsy of Byrd’s body, the medical examiner from Southwest Forensics in Springfield, Mo. determined Byrd’s cause of death...
Osage Beach attorney’s cause of death released
UPDATE (12/5/22) — The final autopsy results for Attorney Brian Byrd have been received by Camden County’s Sheriff’s Office, ruling Byrd’s death as a suicide. Previous Story OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus […]
Comments / 1