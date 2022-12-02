Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
therealdeal.com
Bridge braces for loss as tenants flee suburban Chicago office
Jonathan Slager’s Bridge Investment Group isn’t up for steering a suburban Chicago office turnaround. Rather than try to refill the 490,000-square-foot Windy Point office campus in Schaumburg in the face of its biggest tenants making cuts to their leases, the publicly traded REIT is moving on from the property at a loss from what the firm paid for it in 2018, according to public records and people familiar with the property.
therealdeal.com
Wacker Drive office building back on market after failed $310M deal
A 65-story Chicago office building is back on the market after a $310 million deal for it failed to close earlier this year. The property’s owner, a venture of Chicago-based Zeller Realty Group and Chinese investor Cindat Capital Management, hired JLL to market the building at 311 South Wacker Drive, CoStar reported.
therealdeal.com
Vista Property plans another West Loop office project
A New York developer with multiple projects underway across downtown Chicago is planning to develop another office property in the West Loop. Vista Property Group, whose cofounder is Hymie Mishan, has proposed building a 15-story boutique office building at 640 West Randolph Street, a block west of a similar development it completed in March, Crain’s reported, citing 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly’s newsletter.
therealdeal.com
Movers: Sterling Bay lands Beringer from Blackstone’s Revantage as CFO
One of Chicago’s biggest development firms filled a recent opening for a top financial position, a leading CBRE broker in the area earned a promotion and Cresa made a three-person addition in its local expansion as the latest chapter in the eternal battle for broker talent. Read on for...
therealdeal.com
Xeris CEO lists contemporary Lincoln Park eco-mansion for $6M
After Paul Edick’s pharmaceutical company made a big real estate deal with a Chicago office move this fall, the local businessman is trying to make one himself with a residential asset. The chairman and CEO of Xeris Pharmaceuticals is selling a contemporary mansion in Lincoln Park, seeking $6 million...
therealdeal.com
Chicago approves $3M tiny home village for homeless
Chicago’s homeless population may soon be able to take refuge in tiny homes. The city of Chicago will donate $3 million of its federal Covid-19 stimulus funds to the non-profit Chicago Tiny House so it can build a community of tiny homes to provide shelter for people experiencing housing instability, the Chicago Tribune reported. The decision to fund the project was approved as a part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget, which passed last month.
therealdeal.com
Joint venture on South Loop mixed-use tower gets OK’d
It’s full speed ahead for DAC Developments and Melrose Ascension Capital in the South Loop. The joint venture got greenlit for a mixed-use development with a full building permit. The project will rise at 626 South Wabash Avenue, Urbanize Chicago reported. A 19-story tower will occupy the vacant lot...
therealdeal.com
Will new Board of Review commissioners quell feud with Kaegi?
A pair of newly elected commissioners on Cook County’s Board of Review have sparked hopes for a spirit of cooperation–for a change. Samantha Steele took office to replace Michael Cabonargi and former Ald. George Cardenas replaced Tammy Wendt, the Chicago Tribune reported. Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s loudest critic on the Board, Larry Rogers Jr. was also sworn in for a sixth term.
Comments / 0