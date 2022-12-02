Jonathan Slager’s Bridge Investment Group isn’t up for steering a suburban Chicago office turnaround. Rather than try to refill the 490,000-square-foot Windy Point office campus in Schaumburg in the face of its biggest tenants making cuts to their leases, the publicly traded REIT is moving on from the property at a loss from what the firm paid for it in 2018, according to public records and people familiar with the property.

SCHAUMBURG, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO