WEHT/WTVW

A standoff in Evansville leads to two arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road. Officers say a caller reported that Chas Bard, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend and refused to leave. According to police, Bard […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Woman arrested after hitting man with car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said a woman was arrested after purposely hitting her boyfriend with her car. Police said they were sent to the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street early Sunday morning. According to a police report, officers found a man on the ground. Police said the man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a man was arrested after punching a pregnant woman Saturday night. According to an affidavit, 60-year-old Johnny McGillem assaulted a female victim at the Quality Inn in Evansville. Police say the victim and McGillem were staying in the same room together Saturday night. Officials...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Man found lying in field after crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson said a man was found lying in a field after he left the scene of a crash Friday night. Officers said they were sent to the 3300 block of Zion Road for a crash involving several vehicles. Police said one of the drivers, Richard Morris, had left the […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Elberfeld man found not guilty of murder in cousin’s death

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Warrick County man that admitted to shooting his cousin in the head has been found not guilty of murder. The shooting happened three years ago at a rural home near Elberfeld. After the shot went out, 39-year-old David Dunn dialed 911 and admitted to police what had happened. “My […]
ELBERFELD, IN
wbiw.com

Loogootee man faces child molestation charges

LOOGOOTEE – A Loogootee man was arrested Thursday on charges of child molestation. Anson Wagler, 27, was arrested by officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child molestation and child molestation of a child under the age of 14. According to police, the charges against...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
14news.com

HPD: Multiple vehicle crash on Zion Road, one driver flees scene

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, during a vehicle crash, one driver fled the scene of the accident while under the influence Friday night. According to a press release, just before 7 p.m., Henderson Police responded to a multiple-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Zion Road. Officials say officers...
HENDERSON, KY
vincennespbs.org

Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash

A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Loogootee Man Arrested

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee man Thursday on a warrant for Child Molesting and Child Molesting Under the Age of 14. 27-year-old Anson Wagler was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $100,000 bond.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Woman charged with mail theft arrested

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Madisonville woman charged with mail theft has been arrested. On November 24, the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to a theft complaint in the 800 block of Hopewell Street. MPD says the homeowner told them she had received a notification from her doorbell camera that it had detected motion on […]
MADISONVILLE, KY

