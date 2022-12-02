A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.

