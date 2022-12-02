Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
A standoff in Evansville leads to two arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road. Officers say a caller reported that Chas Bard, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend and refused to leave. According to police, Bard […]
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman arrested after police say newborn tested positive for methamphetamine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky mother is in custody after her baby was born in a bathtub and tested positive for methamphetamine. According to court documents, it happened on Friday, Nov. 25, in Cloverport. That's in Breckinridge County, Kentucky. According to Christopher Woosley, Chief of the Cloverport...
wevv.com
18-year-old facing felony charge after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County
An 18-year-old is facing a felony battery charge after an assault that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to an affidavit. A Warrick County Sheriff's Office affidavit says that the incident happened in November, when a child under the age of 14 was walking to their school bus stop. The...
EPD: Woman arrested after hitting man with car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said a woman was arrested after purposely hitting her boyfriend with her car. Police said they were sent to the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street early Sunday morning. According to a police report, officers found a man on the ground. Police said the man […]
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
wevv.com
EPD: Woman facing neglect charge after child found outside in dangerously cold temperatures
A woman is being charged with neglect in Evansville after police say she was found pulling a young child in a wagon in dangerously cold temperatures. The investigation started on Dec. 1, when an employee at local nonprofit Patchwork Central reported that 45-year-old Aisha Cook came to the facility pulling a red wagon.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed at Vanderburgh County job site
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a work related accident on Bickmeier Road last week.
wevv.com
Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
14news.com
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that a call came in a little after 9 a.m. Sunday for a shooting in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue. Dispatch says that a male suspect shot and killed a female victim. According to an affidavit, the victim was on the phone with...
14news.com
EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a man was arrested after punching a pregnant woman Saturday night. According to an affidavit, 60-year-old Johnny McGillem assaulted a female victim at the Quality Inn in Evansville. Police say the victim and McGillem were staying in the same room together Saturday night. Officials...
HPD: Man found lying in field after crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson said a man was found lying in a field after he left the scene of a crash Friday night. Officers said they were sent to the 3300 block of Zion Road for a crash involving several vehicles. Police said one of the drivers, Richard Morris, had left the […]
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
Elberfeld man found not guilty of murder in cousin’s death
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Warrick County man that admitted to shooting his cousin in the head has been found not guilty of murder. The shooting happened three years ago at a rural home near Elberfeld. After the shot went out, 39-year-old David Dunn dialed 911 and admitted to police what had happened. “My […]
wbiw.com
Loogootee man faces child molestation charges
LOOGOOTEE – A Loogootee man was arrested Thursday on charges of child molestation. Anson Wagler, 27, was arrested by officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child molestation and child molestation of a child under the age of 14. According to police, the charges against...
14news.com
HPD: Multiple vehicle crash on Zion Road, one driver flees scene
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, during a vehicle crash, one driver fled the scene of the accident while under the influence Friday night. According to a press release, just before 7 p.m., Henderson Police responded to a multiple-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Zion Road. Officials say officers...
vincennespbs.org
Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash
A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Man Arrested
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee man Thursday on a warrant for Child Molesting and Child Molesting Under the Age of 14. 27-year-old Anson Wagler was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $100,000 bond.
MPD: Woman charged with mail theft arrested
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Madisonville woman charged with mail theft has been arrested. On November 24, the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to a theft complaint in the 800 block of Hopewell Street. MPD says the homeowner told them she had received a notification from her doorbell camera that it had detected motion on […]
Three charged in Owensboro crime spree; police looking for one more
Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department charged two juveniles and one adult on December 2, in relation to a crime spree in downtown Owensboro. Police say they are searching for another individual involved in the spree with additional charges to follow.
wevv.com
Five charged after guns, cash, and marijuana seized in Evansville search, affidavit says
Five people were arrested on Wednesday after investigators say they found guns, ammo, marijuana, scales, and more during a search at a home in Evansville. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that detectives with the VIPER Unit and the Joint Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on South Roosevelt Drive off of Washington Avenue on Wednesday.
Comments / 0