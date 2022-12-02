Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Related
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $7.95 Million, This Majestic Lake Travis Waterfront Estate In Austin Makes You Overwhelm With Exquisite Finish Out And Panoramic Lake Views
211 Costa Bella Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 211 Costa Bella Drive, Austin, Texas offers you an architectural masterpiece with an exquisite finish out, and finest craftsmanship in detail, making you stop and stare for dramatic panoramic lake views and epic sunsets. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.261 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Costa Bella Drive, please contact Monica Fabbio (Phone: 512 575 3644) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Texas sweets shop ranked one of the best cookie bakeries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the and that’s mainly because of the holidays but if you have a sweet tooth, this time of the year is when desserts shine the most. While everyone is focused on everything holiday-themed, Sunday, December 4 was National...
fox7austin.com
Business brings 'Snow Day' to West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be ‘snowing’ in West Austin Saturday. Hearth & Soul, a clothing, home, and gift store, is holding ‘Snow Day’ all day at its location on Exposition Blvd. The family-friendly event features ‘snow’ on the patio, pictures with Santa, and more...
Austin Christmas bar ‘Miracle on 5th Street’ addresses issues after ticket backlash
Guests are sharing the issues they experienced over the weekend, and now, the popular holiday-themed bar said it's addressing the issues.
Just 1 Texas Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive
Realty Hop ranked the most expensive zip codes in the United States.
hellogeorgetown.com
The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
Dark days: Austin’s earliest sunset of the year is here
5:30 p.m. is the earliest the sun sets each year in Austin.
edibleaustin.com
FONDA SAN MIGUEL
As much as Austin has changed in the last 50 years, one thing has remained constant. The most beloved and authentic Mexican cuisine in town — heck, maybe even in the state or the country — comes from iconic North Loop staple, Fonda San Miguel. And for nearly the entirety of this legendary restaurant’s existence, only one chef has presided over its consistently excellent menu of regional fare. Chef and co-founder Miguel Ravago has made such a mark on the Austin food scene that when he died of lung cancer in 2017, the chef position at Fonda San Miguel remained empty for years.
KVUE
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
thedispatchonline.net
Best food trucks found around Austin
Residents of Austin are nowhere near newcomers to finding popular, yet delicious food trucks. Some food trucks around town have been there for years and many continue to create menu options that turn out to be just what their customers want to eat. I have lived in Austin for 12...
onekindesign.com
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas
This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Texas Antique Shops Worth Visiting
The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.
An Austin, Texas Company Awarded $57 Million to Build on the Moon
Space exploration is still in it's infancy. Sure, we've been to the moon and launched numerous satellites to explore the vastness of space but we still don't have the know how to survive for extended periods of time or travel any further in space then our moon. An Austin, Texas company may help change that as they have received a huge contract from NASA to be the first company to build structures for humans to use on the surface of our moon.
Major road projects in Round Rock planned to ease traffic, add capacity
One road project undergoing a major overhaul in Round Rock is RM 620. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) As the city of Round Rock experiences large-scale and rapid growth, officials are emphasizing the need to overhaul, upgrade and add to local infrastructure. Round Rock Transportation Director Gary Hudder said key...
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ statewide expansion underway with new Kyle location
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 in Kyle. (Courtesy Smokey Mo's TX BBQ) Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 at 4500 S. FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle, as part of its statewide expansion aiming to add around 30 stores by 2025. Kyle was chosen as one of the...
hellogeorgetown.com
Call for Artist Entries for the Williamson County and City of Georgetown 175th Celebration Mural – Still Making History
The following is a news release from the City of Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. Williamson County and the City of Georgetown would like to commission an artist to design and install a mural on a wall of the Williamson County Tax Office. Call opens November 15th, 2022. The community is invited to help paint the mural on March 10th and 11th, 2023.
Houston Chronicle
A Texas culture clash: Dueling parades over the meaning of Christmas
TAYLOR, Texas - The trouble started at last year's Christmas parade, when students from St. Mary's Catholic School watched as two drag queens aboard the first Taylor Pride float danced and lip synced to Christmas carols beneath a glittering rainbow arch. Afterward, a St. Mary's priest complained to Rev. Jeff...
3 developments bringing over 2,400 housing units to Round Rock
One development approved Nov. 3 at the corner of University Boulevard and CR 118 will bring up to 1,550 units to a 31.72-acre property. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) More than 2,400 housing units have been approved at recent Round Rock City Council meetings. Housing developments that went before council for zoning...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Comments / 0