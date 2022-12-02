ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

9 businesses now open in Round Rock

Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
ROUND ROCK, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $7.95 Million, This Majestic Lake Travis Waterfront Estate In Austin Makes You Overwhelm With Exquisite Finish Out And Panoramic Lake Views

211 Costa Bella Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 211 Costa Bella Drive, Austin, Texas offers you an architectural masterpiece with an exquisite finish out, and finest craftsmanship in detail, making you stop and stare for dramatic panoramic lake views and epic sunsets. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.261 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Costa Bella Drive, please contact Monica Fabbio (Phone: 512 575 3644) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Business brings 'Snow Day' to West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be ‘snowing’ in West Austin Saturday. Hearth & Soul, a clothing, home, and gift store, is holding ‘Snow Day’ all day at its location on Exposition Blvd. The family-friendly event features ‘snow’ on the patio, pictures with Santa, and more...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX

Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
edibleaustin.com

FONDA SAN MIGUEL

As much as Austin has changed in the last 50 years, one thing has remained constant. The most beloved and authentic Mexican cuisine in town — heck, maybe even in the state or the country — comes from iconic North Loop staple, Fonda San Miguel. And for nearly the entirety of this legendary restaurant’s existence, only one chef has presided over its consistently excellent menu of regional fare. Chef and co-founder Miguel Ravago has made such a mark on the Austin food scene that when he died of lung cancer in 2017, the chef position at Fonda San Miguel remained empty for years.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022

HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
HYE, TX
thedispatchonline.net

Best food trucks found around Austin

Residents of Austin are nowhere near newcomers to finding popular, yet delicious food trucks. Some food trucks around town have been there for years and many continue to create menu options that turn out to be just what their customers want to eat. I have lived in Austin for 12...
AUSTIN, TX
onekindesign.com

An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas

This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
AUSTIN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Texas Antique Shops Worth Visiting

The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.
ROUND ROCK, TX
95.5 KLAQ

An Austin, Texas Company Awarded $57 Million to Build on the Moon

Space exploration is still in it's infancy. Sure, we've been to the moon and launched numerous satellites to explore the vastness of space but we still don't have the know how to survive for extended periods of time or travel any further in space then our moon. An Austin, Texas company may help change that as they have received a huge contract from NASA to be the first company to build structures for humans to use on the surface of our moon.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Call for Artist Entries for the Williamson County and City of Georgetown 175th Celebration Mural – Still Making History

The following is a news release from the City of Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. Williamson County and the City of Georgetown would like to commission an artist to design and install a mural on a wall of the Williamson County Tax Office. Call opens November 15th, 2022. The community is invited to help paint the mural on March 10th and 11th, 2023.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

A Texas culture clash: Dueling parades over the meaning of Christmas

TAYLOR, Texas - The trouble started at last year's Christmas parade, when students from St. Mary's Catholic School watched as two drag queens aboard the first Taylor Pride float danced and lip synced to Christmas carols beneath a glittering rainbow arch. Afterward, a St. Mary's priest complained to Rev. Jeff...
TAYLOR, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
TEXAS STATE

