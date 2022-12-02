ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

I-90 closed in Kittitas County for car accident

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Crews with the Kittitas County Fire & Rescue shared on social media, I-90 is closed to an accident. Firefighters and Paramedics are enroute to the car crash. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting nearly 25 cars are involved. I-90 is being shut down. PLEASE...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others

A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation

The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
WENATCHEE, WA

