William Kenneth Phillips, age 79, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1942. He was a resident of Crossville, TN and lived his whole life in this area. He enjoyed calling his friends and encouraging them. Ken was saved easter Sunday 1979 and enjoyed reading the Bible, inspiring others to read their Bible and love the Lord as he did. He also enjoyed dirt track racing at Atomic Speedway for many years.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO