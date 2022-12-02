ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WYSH AM 1380

RSCC Manufacturing Job Fair a success

(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) Even in a county with a low jobless rate, hundreds of job opportunities are available from a variety of manufacturers, attendees at a first-ever manufacturing job fair recently learned. The event, hosted by Roane State’s Campbell County campus, drew a variety of students...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Lee announces ‘Build With Us’ initiative

(Governor Lee press release) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced his infrastructure proposal, “Build With Us,” to address critical transportation needs across the state. The proposed legislation will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, meets the state’s current and future transportation challenges – both urban and rural – to prepare for increased economic advantages.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

DOE hosting open house to discuss proposed landfill

There will be an open house Thursday evening in Oak Ridge to discuss the proposed new federal landfill to be located west of the Y-12 National Security Complex. The open house is scheduled from 5 to 7 pm this Thursday, December 8, at the Scarboro Community Center at 148 Carver Avenue in Oak Ridge.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

State asks for food donations at Driver Services Centers

(TDOSHS) The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division is asking Tennesseans to show their volunteer spirit this holiday season. Driver Services is partnering with Donate Life Tennessee, Tennessee Donor Services, and Mid-South Transplant Foundation in the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear

Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Computer Science Education Week underway

This week, the Tennessee Department of Education is celebrating “Computer Science (CS) Education Week,” highlighting the importance of computer science education for K-12 students. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proclaimed the week of December 5-11 as “Computer Science Education Week” in Tennessee, emphasizing the importance of inspiring K-12 students to embrace computer science education and the opportunities available within the field.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

UT Medical Center limiting visitors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Drug overdoses increase during holidays

A Tennessee counselor is sending out a word of warning this holiday season. Fentanyl is getting stronger and one dose of the life-saving drug Narcan may not be enough to prevent an overdose. Drug overdoses increase during holidays. A Tennessee counselor is sending out a word of warning this holiday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What you'll pay at the pump

AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Shipping safety this holiday …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group offers tips for shipping safety...
KNOXVILLE, TN
proclaimerscv.com

$500 One-Time Payment To Be Given This December To Qualified Residents in Tennessee

Extra support amounting to $500 will be given as a one-time payment to qualified residents in Tennessee this December. Thousands of families who get monthly financial assistance via the state’s Families First program are receiving additional aid from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). As of December 1, 2022, households having a case in the Families First Program has already received a $500 one-time extra payment on their current Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

One more member needed for BZA

(AC Commission press release) The Anderson County Board of Commissioners and the Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who would like to serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals. Board of Zoning Appeals – One (1) member to serve a five-year term ending 9/2027. In Accordance with TCA 13-7-205,...
WYSH AM 1380

William Kenneth Phillips, age 79

William Kenneth Phillips, age 79, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1942. He was a resident of Crossville, TN and lived his whole life in this area. He enjoyed calling his friends and encouraging them. Ken was saved easter Sunday 1979 and enjoyed reading the Bible, inspiring others to read their Bible and love the Lord as he did. He also enjoyed dirt track racing at Atomic Speedway for many years.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WATE

New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death

A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

CFD celebrates donation from Firehouse Subs

(CFD press release) The City of Clinton Fire Department members are now better equipped to handle emergencies and keep the local community of Clinton safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The Foundation recognized our critical need and awarded us $17,485.00 to purchase stabilization cribbing. “We...
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
travelyouman.com

Norris Lake Boat Rentals Guide (What You Should Know)

Norris Lake is a popular vacation spot that offers a variety of water activities, fantastic fishing, relaxation, and a terrific location to create lasting memories with friends and family. Planning a vacation to Norris Lake might seem a little intimidating because of its more than 800 miles of coastline and distribution over five East Tennessee counties. In order to make planning your Norris Lake trip a bit simpler, we’ve put up a list of things to know.
SHARPS CHAPEL, TN

