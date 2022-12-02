ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

KTVZ

Lakers star Davis leaves game vs Cavs with flu-like symptoms

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles star Anthony Davis left the Lakers’ game against the Cavaliers after the first quarter with flu-like symptoms. He will not return. Davis, who scored 99 points in his previous two games, scored only one in eight minutes Tuesday. He added three rebounds and two assists. The Lakers announced early in the second quarter that Davis was done for the night. The eight-time All-Star was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 37.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks in four games. Davis scored 55 points in Sunday night’s win at Washington. He scored 44 in the previous game against Milwaukee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVZ

FACT FOCUS: 5 full-court shots a stretch even for Curry

Stephen Curry is known for scoring deep 3-point shots and buzzer-beaters from half-court but even the celebrated Warriors guard didn’t sink five consecutive full-court baskets, despite a convincingly edited video that swept social media this week. The clip of the 34-year-old phenom racked up more than 28 million views and more than 40,000 shares on Twitter after Sports Illustrated posted it on Sunday. However, the video is “not real,” said Raymond Ridder, Warriors senior vice president of communications. Sports Illustrated acknowledged on Tuesday that the video wasn’t real. Its tweet credited the video to Ari Fararooy, a video creator known for similar stunts.
KTVZ

Rockets outlast 76ers in 2 OTs; Harden 4 for 19 in return

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 27 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 24 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers as James Harden struggled through his return from injury. Harden had 21 points but shot 4 for 19 from the field in his first game since Nov. 2. Coach Doc Rivers said Harden, who spent just more than eight seasons with the Rockets before being traded to Brooklyn in January 2021, would be on a minutes restriction in his return. But Harden didn’t seem to be limited much, and played 39 minutes.
HOUSTON, TX

