CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles star Anthony Davis left the Lakers’ game against the Cavaliers after the first quarter with flu-like symptoms. He will not return. Davis, who scored 99 points in his previous two games, scored only one in eight minutes Tuesday. He added three rebounds and two assists. The Lakers announced early in the second quarter that Davis was done for the night. The eight-time All-Star was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 37.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks in four games. Davis scored 55 points in Sunday night’s win at Washington. He scored 44 in the previous game against Milwaukee.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO