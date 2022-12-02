CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced last week that a new, long-acting HIV treatment called Cabenuva will become available to thousands of people in Illinois starting in January. The injectable medication, which is being added to the list of treatments that are available through the State’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program replaces oral medications that need to be taken daily. HIV advocates are praising the state for providing funds that will allow thousands of HIV patients to qualify for full coverage for the costly medication. IDPH officials note that use of Cabenuva is expected to increase medication compliance which will not only improve health outcomes but also potentially reduce transmission of the HIV virus to others.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO