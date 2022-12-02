Read full article on original website
State of Illinois celebrates Computer Science Education Week
SPRINGFIELD – In honor of Computer Science Education Week, the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology is encouraging educators, families, and businesses to support exploration and demonstrate that computer science is foundational for problem solving and critical skill building December 5th through the 11th. In conjunction with CS Education Week, the annual Hour of Code is being celebrated, which is a global movement introducing tens of millions of students worldwide to computer science, inspiring them to learn. The Hour of Code began as a one-hour coding challenge to give students an introduction to computer science and has become a global event. Computer science is an essential skill in the modern job market, with many scholarships dedicated to this area of study.
Habit for Humanity chooses Peru for next project
PERU – Habit for Humanity’s next build is in Peru. Todd Volker, Executive Director of Habitat of Humanity for LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties, announced the plans at Peru’s city council meeting. The next home project will be at 1124 Buffalo Street. The completed residence will be housing a small family in need. The property was previously owned by the city of Peru.
Illinois Valley Aftershock and the Bandits take 1st and 2nd in Iowa tournament
LASALLE PERU – Two softball teams from the area, the Illinois Valley Aftershock from LaSalle and the Bandits from Peru traveled to Bettendorf, Iowa this weekend to compete in the 12 and under Bracket Buster Tournament. The Aftershock swept the tournament and took first place. The Bandits fell in the final game to Illinois Valley and came home with second place.
Holiday book giveaway event coming to LaSalle Public Library
LASALLE – A book giveaway event is coming to the LaSalle Public Library on Saturday. The LaSalle Public Library invites families from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM to celebrate the holiday season with a “Gift of Reading – Holiday Gift Book Giveaway.” Youth of all ages will receive a gift book, a 3D printed snowman ornament, and a pair of age-appropriate gloves. Youth will also receive a laser-cut and engraved wood holiday ornament created on the Library’s Glowforge that can be left as is or decorated using markers. A professional photo backdrop will be available for families to capture wonderful photos as well.
IDPH announces new HIV treatment to be available in Illinois next year
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced last week that a new, long-acting HIV treatment called Cabenuva will become available to thousands of people in Illinois starting in January. The injectable medication, which is being added to the list of treatments that are available through the State’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program replaces oral medications that need to be taken daily. HIV advocates are praising the state for providing funds that will allow thousands of HIV patients to qualify for full coverage for the costly medication. IDPH officials note that use of Cabenuva is expected to increase medication compliance which will not only improve health outcomes but also potentially reduce transmission of the HIV virus to others.
Mendota sells; acquires property Monday night
MENDOTA – The City of Mendota has sold municipally owned property and purchased another Monday night. The City Council voted to sell 1017 Main Street for $105,000, a property that was previously bought by the city with TIF money last year. The city also chose to purchase a business property at 807 Illinois Avenue for $45,000.
McChesney’s 25 help Illinois State defeat Belmont 87-77
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Led by Liam McChesney’s 25 points, the Illinois State Redbirds defeated the Belmont Bruins 87-77 on Sunday. The Redbirds improved to 3-6 with the win and the Bruins fell to 5-4.
Village of Lostant warns residents of coyote sightings
LOSTANT – The Village of Lostant is warning its residents about reports of coyotes in town. In a social media post, village officials say they’ve received several reports of coyotes seen in town this week. Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant while out and about with children and pets. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has been notified.
Florida Man tries to steal from a store during a Shop With a Cop Event
A man in Florida allegedly tried to steal from a store in St. Cloud, while there was a Shop With a Cop Event going on. There were about 40 officers, including the sheriff in the store at the time shopping with local kids. He also had drug paraphernalia on him, including a meth pipe. It is unclear at this time what charges he is facing.
