Seeing is believing: How LSU coach Brian Kelly turned Tigers into West Division champs

ATLANTA — The SEC regular season ended right where many thought Georgia would be, but Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers were not supposed to be here.

At least, not according to those who predicted LSU to finish fifth in the SEC West Division at the SEC Media Days in his same city last July.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) are 17 1/2-point favorites to send the Bayou Bengals back to Baton Rouge with a loss, but no one at LSU is apologizing for their pending appearance at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“If you would have asked me that back in December of last year, then I would have been surprised, (but) right now I’m not really surprised,” LSU tailback Josh Williams said.

