wglc.net
Village of Lostant warns residents of coyote sightings
LOSTANT – The Village of Lostant is warning its residents about reports of coyotes in town. In a social media post, village officials say they’ve received several reports of coyotes seen in town this week. Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant while out and about with children and pets. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has been notified.
Mendota sells; acquires property Monday night
MENDOTA – The City of Mendota has sold municipally owned property and purchased another Monday night. The City Council voted to sell 1017 Main Street for $105,000, a property that was previously bought by the city with TIF money last year. The city also chose to purchase a business property at 807 Illinois Avenue for $45,000.
Habit for Humanity chooses Peru for next project
PERU – Habit for Humanity’s next build is in Peru. Todd Volker, Executive Director of Habitat of Humanity for LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties, announced the plans at Peru’s city council meeting. The next home project will be at 1124 Buffalo Street. The completed residence will be housing a small family in need. The property was previously owned by the city of Peru.
