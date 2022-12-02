The Cincinnati Bengals are contenders to win the Super Bowl. This is who we knew they would be before the season, and who we hoped they were after the rocky start. Joe Burrow was brilliant against the Kansas City Chiefs, leading the Bengals to a 27-24 win. That’s the same score of the AFC Championship game, and, like that game, the Bengals had to come from behind to win. Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals have a new inter-conference rival.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO