ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Chiefs

Ja’Marr Chase is back. Just in time to face the team he torched for 266 yards and three touchdowns 11 months ago for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Kansas City Chiefs, though, are looking for revenge after letting a 21-3 lead slip away in the AFC Championship game. And they are on a bit of a roll, winning their last five games and eight of their last nine.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Chiefs safety Justin Reid apologized to Hayden Hurst following loss

The Kansas City Chiefs defense made some noise that reached the Cincinnati Bengals locker room prior to the game Sunday. Veteran safety Justin Reid talked about how he would lock up tight end Hayden Hurst or any Bengals weapon on Sunday. After the loss, Reid apologized for the comments initially...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincy Jungle

Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Chiefs

So many firsts were accomplished by the Cincinnati Bengals last year. So what’s one more against the team they kept from the Super Bowl?. The Bengals will look to become the first team to beat the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs for a third-straight meeting. Not only that, they’d do it in almost exactly 11 months.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Tuesday Trenches: Turning Heads

The Cincinnati Bengals are contenders to win the Super Bowl. This is who we knew they would be before the season, and who we hoped they were after the rocky start. Joe Burrow was brilliant against the Kansas City Chiefs, leading the Bengals to a 27-24 win. That’s the same score of the AFC Championship game, and, like that game, the Bengals had to come from behind to win. Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals have a new inter-conference rival.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Kevin Huber released by Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have released veteran punter Kevin Huber, head coach Zac Taylor announced Monday. That means Drue Chrisman is now officially P1 after being the team’s primary punter for the last three games. In nine games this season, Huber has punted the ball 31 times for an average...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow deflects MVP talk, praises teammates instead

It’s the job of a quarterback to take accountability when times are tough and deflect praise when things are going well. Right now, the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals are rolling, having won four-straight games, including earning a crucial 27-24 victory Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals lose Hayden Hurst to calf injury vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for their third-straight win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the past two seasons. They will have to accomplish that without tight end Hayden Hurst, who has been declared out with a calf injury. After hobbling off the field following a play, Hurst was examined...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals now on pace to get 27th pick in Draft

With yet another win, the Cincinnati Bengals have hurt their Draft position even more. Oh no. Please make it stop. Seriously, though, the Bengals are inching toward the very bottom of the first round, now holding the 27th spot. Of course, the rest of the AFC North won as well,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup is between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Currently, Tom Brady and the Bucs have a hold on the division at 5-6, but the Saints are right behind them at 4-8, which is the sad state of the NFC South this season. This game could very well have a home playoff game on the line.
TAMPA, FL
Cincy Jungle

Injury updates on Hayden Hurst and Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is hitting its stride despite injuries to key starters, and the team will monitor a couple of players this week as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns. Running back Joe Mixon, who’s been out for two weeks with a concussion, has a chance to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Chiefs inactives: Joe Mixon, Joe Thuney OUT

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have released their inactive players lists for today’s game. Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:. Mixon was limited at practice during the week despite remaining in the concussion protocol. The team was waiting until today to see if he would be cleared, but he will indeed be sidelined for a second straight week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Chidobe Awuzie supports Bengals following ACL surgery

The Cincinnati Bengals lost one of the best cornerbacks in the league on that terrible Halloween Night in Cleveland when Chidobe Awuzie went down with a torn ACL. Not only was Awuzie playing at an elite level, he was a leader on the defense. Following successful ACL surgery, it appears...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals get huge boost in Wild Card standings

What a weekend for the Cincinnati Bengals! After their huge win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals got a major boost in their pursuit of a second consecutive playoff berth. The Bengals again showed that they are a serious contender in the AFC, and they did it with a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals snap counts vs. Chiefs: Mitchell Wilcox steps in at tight end

There’s not much left for this iteration of the Cincinnati Bengals to prove. They’re entering December with a top-12 units on offense and defense according to DVOA and EPA/play, and they’re 4-2 against clubs with winning records, including their most recent win against the Kansas City Chiefs. And not that we need to verify their success, but they’ve done all this while suffering key injuries throughout the season.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy