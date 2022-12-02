Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase and Samaje Perine educate Justin Reid in Bengals’ win vs Chiefs
Prior to the Cincinnati Bengals victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught wind of the safety Justin Reid saying he would shut down a Bengals weapon. Here is the video in question:. You can be the judge of if he meant Hayden Hurst or Tee...
Cincy Jungle
Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Chiefs
Ja’Marr Chase is back. Just in time to face the team he torched for 266 yards and three touchdowns 11 months ago for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Kansas City Chiefs, though, are looking for revenge after letting a 21-3 lead slip away in the AFC Championship game. And they are on a bit of a roll, winning their last five games and eight of their last nine.
Cincy Jungle
Chiefs safety Justin Reid apologized to Hayden Hurst following loss
The Kansas City Chiefs defense made some noise that reached the Cincinnati Bengals locker room prior to the game Sunday. Veteran safety Justin Reid talked about how he would lock up tight end Hayden Hurst or any Bengals weapon on Sunday. After the loss, Reid apologized for the comments initially...
Cincy Jungle
Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Chiefs
So many firsts were accomplished by the Cincinnati Bengals last year. So what’s one more against the team they kept from the Super Bowl?. The Bengals will look to become the first team to beat the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs for a third-straight meeting. Not only that, they’d do it in almost exactly 11 months.
Cincy Jungle
Tuesday Trenches: Turning Heads
The Cincinnati Bengals are contenders to win the Super Bowl. This is who we knew they would be before the season, and who we hoped they were after the rocky start. Joe Burrow was brilliant against the Kansas City Chiefs, leading the Bengals to a 27-24 win. That’s the same score of the AFC Championship game, and, like that game, the Bengals had to come from behind to win. Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals have a new inter-conference rival.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Cincy Jungle
Kevin Huber released by Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have released veteran punter Kevin Huber, head coach Zac Taylor announced Monday. That means Drue Chrisman is now officially P1 after being the team’s primary punter for the last three games. In nine games this season, Huber has punted the ball 31 times for an average...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals players showed up to work Monday, despite having the day off
Sunday was a massive day for the Cincinnati Bengals as they picked up a 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday, safety Jessie Bates said that Zac Taylor gave the players the day off for the win. However, most of the team didn’t take the day as Bates...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow deflects MVP talk, praises teammates instead
It’s the job of a quarterback to take accountability when times are tough and deflect praise when things are going well. Right now, the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals are rolling, having won four-straight games, including earning a crucial 27-24 victory Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals lose Hayden Hurst to calf injury vs. Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for their third-straight win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the past two seasons. They will have to accomplish that without tight end Hayden Hurst, who has been declared out with a calf injury. After hobbling off the field following a play, Hurst was examined...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals now on pace to get 27th pick in Draft
With yet another win, the Cincinnati Bengals have hurt their Draft position even more. Oh no. Please make it stop. Seriously, though, the Bengals are inching toward the very bottom of the first round, now holding the 27th spot. Of course, the rest of the AFC North won as well,...
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
This week’s Monday Night Football matchup is between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Currently, Tom Brady and the Bucs have a hold on the division at 5-6, but the Saints are right behind them at 4-8, which is the sad state of the NFC South this season. This game could very well have a home playoff game on the line.
Cincy Jungle
Injury updates on Hayden Hurst and Joe Mixon
The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is hitting its stride despite injuries to key starters, and the team will monitor a couple of players this week as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns. Running back Joe Mixon, who’s been out for two weeks with a concussion, has a chance to...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Chiefs inactives: Joe Mixon, Joe Thuney OUT
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have released their inactive players lists for today’s game. Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:. Mixon was limited at practice during the week despite remaining in the concussion protocol. The team was waiting until today to see if he would be cleared, but he will indeed be sidelined for a second straight week.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Chiefs second half
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are about to kick off half No. 2, so come join the fun in our second-half game thread!
Cincy Jungle
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled OUT against Broncos with knee injury
Cincinnati Bengals fans are going to be keeping a very close eye on how the Baltimore Ravens end the season, as both teams sit at (7-4) tied at the top of the AFC North. Unfortunately for the Ravens, they may be down their franchise player. Early in their Week 13...
Cincy Jungle
Chidobe Awuzie supports Bengals following ACL surgery
The Cincinnati Bengals lost one of the best cornerbacks in the league on that terrible Halloween Night in Cleveland when Chidobe Awuzie went down with a torn ACL. Not only was Awuzie playing at an elite level, he was a leader on the defense. Following successful ACL surgery, it appears...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals get huge boost in Wild Card standings
What a weekend for the Cincinnati Bengals! After their huge win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals got a major boost in their pursuit of a second consecutive playoff berth. The Bengals again showed that they are a serious contender in the AFC, and they did it with a...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals snap counts vs. Chiefs: Mitchell Wilcox steps in at tight end
There’s not much left for this iteration of the Cincinnati Bengals to prove. They’re entering December with a top-12 units on offense and defense according to DVOA and EPA/play, and they’re 4-2 against clubs with winning records, including their most recent win against the Kansas City Chiefs. And not that we need to verify their success, but they’ve done all this while suffering key injuries throughout the season.
