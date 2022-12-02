Read full article on original website
IGLS, Austria (AP) — The opening weekend of the World Cup luge season was perfect for Austria. It was pretty good for Emily Sweeney, too. Austria claimed gold medals in all five races Sunday to cap a perfect 8-for-8 weekend for the host nation, which also swept wins in three races Saturday. USA Luge left the weekend with two medals, both silvers from Sweeney, who was second in the women’s sprint Sunday to match her showing in the women’s singles race on Saturday.
