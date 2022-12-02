41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk after report of large party

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — More than 40 minors were cited early Friday after police were called to a “large, loud party.”

The Norfolk Police Department said in a release that they received a report of the party in the 1300 block of West Park Avenue at 12:19 a.m.

The police said many attending the party were under 21 years old, with 41 cited for minor in possession of alcohol.

Braxton M. Lind, 19, of Norfolk, the resident of the residence, was cited for disturbing the peace.

Two Madison County Deputies and three Nebraska State Patrol Troopers assisted the Norfolk Police Department.

