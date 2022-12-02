ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Police: Savannah teen shot through closed door while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

A teen was shot by a 42-year-old Savannah man while he was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election outside the man's home on Hartridge Street on Dec. 1, according to Savannah Police's preliminary investigation.

"At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated," the SPD press release reads.

While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen.

Every parent's terror: Why the Savannah High shooting hoax shook every local mom and dad

Round-up: Chatham grand jury indicts man for murder, nine months after plea deal for aggravated assault

Also: Football icon Walker, high-profile pastor Warnock clash in 2022 U.S. Senate runoff election

Around 5:35 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Hartridge Street in reference to a shooting and discovered a 15-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officers quickly identified and located the suspect, Jimmy Paiz, at the residence. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

"I am saddened to learn about this incident. I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery," Senator Warnock said in a statement provided through his communication team to the Savannah Morning News.

The case remains under investigation.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News:

