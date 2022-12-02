4 file to run for Atlantic Beach Town Council seat formerly held by slain councilman James DeWitt

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people have filed to run in a January special election to fill a seat on the Atlantic Beach Town Council that came open after Councilman James DeWitt was allegedly killed by his son in October .

Brian Taylor, Lenny Evans, John David, and Michael Isom filed to run in the nonpartisan special election set for Jan. 17 , according to elections chairman Joe Montgomery. The deadline to file was Nov. 29.

The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of DeWitt’s council term, which runs through December 2025. Voting will take place in the Atlantic Beach Community Center at 1010 32nd Avenue South, the town said.

Residents who want to vote in the special election must be registered by Dec. 6. They can do so at scvotes.org , the Horry County Board of Voter Registration or any local library.

Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 17. If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Feb. 2.

