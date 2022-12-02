ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 901: What we can expect with new CEO of Greater Memphis Chamber

By Ray Padilla, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Happy Friday, Memphis, where we are starting to see a significant shift in weather as we prepare for an upcoming rainy week starting Monday.

But, first, Beverly Robertson, the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, is stepping down, and Ted Townsend, currently the chamber’s chief economic development officer, will succeed her, our Corinne Kennedy reports.

Ahead of the transition, Corinne talked with Townsend about his goals for the chamber, BlueOval City and issues facing the Memphis business community.

“My focus is to, first and foremost, serve this team and ensure that they have every resource and technology and tool and support mechanism to do their job,” Townsend said. “And once that happens, we can take care of businesses because this is a highly talented team.”

Read more about what he said in Corinne’s QandA for subscribers.

Muslim man led charge for Whitehaven’s new Christmas tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBOB9_0jVCJCeW00

With hundreds of Whitehaven community members rallying to purchase a new 30-foot Christmas tree to stand outside the Southland Mall, Jason Sharif led the charge for the fundraiser, our Katherine Burgess reports.

“They were asking me to put together a fundraiser, I’m like man, I’m a Muslim. I don’t have a dog in the fight, I don’t even celebrate Christmas,” Sharif said. “(But) this is about promoting community life, bringing back pride to a community that’s been disinvested in for so long.”

As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser had garnered more than the $20,000 needed for the tree. Donors included Christian pastors, Whitehaven residents, local businesses and more. Any excess donations would go to a Christmas clothing drive, Sharif said.

5 new Memphis restaurants to try

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVGXr_0jVCJCeW00

Grits, burgers, and doughnuts are just a few of the things that you can find at five Memphis-area restaurants that opened in November, our Jennifer Chandler writes in her latest story for subscribers.

One of the restaurants include Penny’s Nitty Gritty — where guests can create their own signature dish.

“I wanted a concept that would serve the best food to my family, friends, and visitors to Memphis," Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway said. "I wanted people who come to the restaurant to have a first-class experience."

Hardaway’s next hurdle for Memphis basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5aTa_0jVCJCeW00

Speaking of Penny, previously his teams have always seemed to eventually iron out the kinks — especially early on in the season.

So, if these Tigers never had to worry about crossing the same early season hurdle that tripped them in years past, our Jason Munz questions what then will Hardaway hone in on as the team gets set to tackle what may be the toughest stretch of the schedule?

“I think the next hurdle is for (every player), one through 13, to play all-out every possession,” Hardaway said. “To give it your all. To be desperate. To act as if we’re playing for something every possession.”

Read more about what Hardaway says by reading Jason’s story for subscribers.

Jacob Gazzo went from paralyzed to enjoying his love for basketball again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUorw_0jVCJCeW00

Briarcrest Christian School’s Jacob Gazzo endured a freak accident that led to a six-month recovery where he had to learn to walk, run and prepare for his basketball season again, our Wynston Wilcox reports.

During a summer basketball game, Gazzo fell on his head and was knocked out cold — leaving him paralyzed for two weeks due to a spinal shock injury.

Wynston chronicles Gazzo’s incredible journey as he recovered and gained his mobility back to continue his basketball career.

The 901 was written by Ray Padilla. You can reach him at Raymond.padilla@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @Ray_Padilla_.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: The 901: What we can expect with new CEO of Greater Memphis Chamber

