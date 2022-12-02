ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why there's reason to believe Memphis basketball can navigate the SEC stretch successfully

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Extreme early-season narratives are nothing new.

Hot takes, knee-jerk reactions and Monday-morning quarterbacking are universally a part of sports. Seven games into this Memphis basketball season, there has been plenty of all three. One that has popped up frequently so far is the notion that this season's brand of Tiger basketball isn't as exciting as those many have become accustomed to under coach Penny Hardaway.

On this week's episode of the Tiger Basketball Podcast, beat writer Jason Munz and columnist Mark Giannotto unpack and patently reject that concept. They also recap the win over North Alabama and discuss the potential implications of what might be the toughest stretch of the entire schedule, which begins Saturday against Ole Miss .

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

