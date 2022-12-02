ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

First Day Hikes: Celebrate new year in healthy way at Maryland, Virginia parks

By From Staff Reports
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 4 days ago
Celebrate the new year — and burn off those extra holiday calories — with a First Day Hike. Events are being held across Delmarva.

Maryland State Parks will offer First Weekend hike opportunities across the state from Dec. 31, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year.

For 2023, there are two types of hikes available:

  • Ranger-led hikes: These hikes will be led by a park ranger, have specific start times and many require pre-registration.
  • Self-guided hikes: These hikes will be available throughout the weekend, on well-marked trails. Park staff and volunteers may be available to get you started but will not be joining you on the hike itself.

First Day Hike “I Hiked” Stickers will be available at select locations while supplies last.

Assateague State Park

Type: Ranger-led Hike

Registration: Not required

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023

Meeting location: Assateague State Park Day-Use Area

Distance: about 2 miles

Join Assateague Coastkeeper and Assateague Coastal Trust staff for a guided beach walk and clean up. As you explore look for winter waterfowl, raptors, sika deer and the wild horses. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves. Stop by the Day-Use Boardwalk from 10 a.m.-noon for a fireside chat with park staff, share stories, ask questions and make a connection. Hot chocolate will be provided by Assateague Coastal Trust.

More: Leashed pets are welcome in the State Park, not stroller/ wheelchair accessible, portable restrooms available at Day-Use parking lot. Day-Use fees apply $5 per vehicle.

Rackliffe Trail - Assateague Island

Type: Self-guided hike

When: 8​ a.m. to sunset Jan. 1, 2023

Distance: 1 mile

Address: 11800 Marsh View Lane, Berlin

Assateague has teamed up with Just Walk Berlin to offer a 1st Day Scavenger Hunt Hike. As you hike along the Rackliffe Trail located just behind the Assateague National Park Visitor Center be on the lookout for decorated quahog clam shells along the path. Please take just one per family as something to remember your 1st Day Hike at Assateague.

More: Leashed pets are welcome, not stroller/ wheelchair accessible, portable restrooms available at Marina.

Pocomoke River State Park​

Type: Self-guided hike

Distance: about 2 miles

Address: 3461 Worcester Highway, Snow Hill

Start at camp store, follow riddles that will lead you past various park locations. Riddles will eventually lead you along Pocomoke's trail system, to a scenic location where you will collect your first day hike sticker.

More: Leashed pets are welcome. No day use fees.

Janes Island State Park

Type: Self-guided hike - White Tail Trail

Distance: 1 mile

This is a self-led First Day Hike along Janes Island State Park's White Tail Trail. This 1-mile easy loop hike will take you through a mature loblolly pine forest, to a mixed deciduous forest, and then out along the water of Daugherty Creek Canal. The trailhead for White-Tail Trail is located directly across from the Camper Check-In Parking Lot. You can pick up your First Day Hike sticker at the trailhead.

More: Parking at Janes Island is free. Leashed pets are welcome. Restrooms are available on site. White Tail Trail is stroller friendly.

Type: Ranger-led hike - Beginner Birding at Irish Grove

Registration: Not required

When: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2022

Meeting location: Camper Check-In Parking Lot, then caravan to Irish Grove

Distance: 2 miles

Address: 26280 Alfred J. Lawson Drive, Crisfield

Start 2023 off by trying out a new hobby: Birding. Join Janes Island State Park Rangers and volunteers for an easy, 2 mile hike that will give teach you the basics of birding. This hike will take place in Irish Grove, an approximately 2,300-acre nature preserve on the Pocomoke Sound that is owned by the Maryland Ornithological Society. Meet in the Camper Check-In Parking Lot at Janes Island, then caravan to Irish Grove (approximately a 10-minute drive).

More: Parking at Janes Island and Irish Grove is free. Leashed pets are welcome. Restrooms are available at Janes Island and outhouses are available at Irish Grove. Irish Grove is stroller friendly. Bringing binoculars is recommended, but a limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow.

Type: First Day Bike - Ranger-led Hike

Registration: Not required

When: 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 1, 2023

Meeting location: Camper Check-In Parking Lot

Distance: 5 miles

Address: 26280 Alfred J. Lawson Drive, Crisfield

Start 2023 off on the right pedal and join Janes Island State Park Rangers and volunteers for a guided bike ride through Crisfield. This approximately 5-mile bike ride will start at Janes Island State Park, go through park, out on Canal Drive and Jackonsville Road to the Terrapin Run Recreational Trail along Route 413, to Crisfield, then loop back to Janes Island State Park.

More: Parking at Janes Island is free. Restrooms are available on site. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bikes, helmets and reflective clothing. A limited number of bikes will be available for rent for $5 per bike.

Kiptopeke State Park

Type: Guided tour

When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023

Meeting location: Picnic Shelter 1

Distance: About 1 mile

Address: 3540 Kiptopeke Drive, Cape Charles

Ring in the New Year by joining the Friends of Kiptopeke State Park and a park ranger for the 2023 First Day Hike. On this guided hike, learn about the history of the park and the animals that call it home. After the hike join rangers for some hot chocolate. Bring your binoculars and cameras.

More: Standard parking or admission fee apply. Children are welcome.

