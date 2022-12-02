Read full article on original website
TSMC triples Arizona chip plant investment, Biden hails project
PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec 6 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) on Tuesday said it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, as President Joe Biden visited and hailed the project.
China announces roll-back of strict anti-COVID-19 measures
BEIJING — (AP) — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions. The Wednesday announcement includes limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings, rather than entire districts and neighborhoods. People who test...
S. Korea sees easing disruption as truckers' strike extends
Officials say South Korea's economy is recovering from the initial shock of a nationwide walkout staged by thousands of cargo truckers, even as their strike reached its 14th day on Wednesday amid a stalemate with the government over freight fare issues
India central bank raises key rate, says inflation battle not over
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase, with the central bank vowing there will be no let up in its fight to tame high inflation.
Stocks rally sputters as growth fears deepen
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asia's stockmarkets wobbled lower on Wednesday as reality bit on hopes for a soft economic landing in the United States, and investors curbed further enthusiasm about China's reopening.
Ukraine appears to show ability to strike deep in Russia
Dec 7 (Reuters) - A third Russian airfield was set ablaze by a drone strike a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometres into Russia with attacks on two air bases.
