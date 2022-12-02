It is with a heavy heart that we announced the passing of Craig Patrick Elijah Eugene, 27, of Havelock, North Carolina, who left this earth too early on November 24, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 7th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Patrick will be laid to rest privately at Greenwood Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

HAVELOCK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO