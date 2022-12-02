Read full article on original website
David Bridgers, 64; service Dec. 8
David Bridgers, 64, of Beaufort, passed away at home on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on December 8, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Meg” Bridgers of the home,...
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43; service Dec. 11
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Lenoir County, NC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at God's City of Refuge Church in Newport. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by...
Leslie Asdenti Sr., 79; service Dec. 6
Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, December 5th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Master Jones, 5; service Dec. 8
Master Bricelyn Scott Jones, 5, of Hubert, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Rev Jake Korkian officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Betsy Behler, 85; service Dec. 7
Betsy Ritchie Behler, 85, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Betsy was born on September 30, 1937, to the late Ted and Kate Ritchie. Born and raised in Hickory, North Carolina, with a long career in customer service at First Citizens Bank in Cherry Point, NC, Betsy was a familiar and friendly face to so many in our community. In 1977, she married Allen Llewellyn Behler Jr. She lost Al in December of 2018, and they are now dancing together in heaven.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 4, 5 & 6
Allan Heltzel, 71, of Beaufort, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Prophetess Hilda Reels, Beaufort. Prophetess Hilda Reels,...
Vanna McKay, 85; service Dec. 9
Vanna McKay, 85, died on Friday December 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. On December 2, 2022, Vanna Ann Valera McKay, our beloved Mother, Grandma (GV), and Auntie, passed away at the age of 85. Vanna was born on Nov. 2, 1937, in Hilo, Hawaii, to...
Michael Lindquist, 53; service Dec. 12
Michael Scott Lindquist, 53, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center, following a brief illness. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 12th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner, Senior Pastor. The family will receive friends following the service.
Craig Eugene, 27; service Dec. 7
It is with a heavy heart that we announced the passing of Craig Patrick Elijah Eugene, 27, of Havelock, North Carolina, who left this earth too early on November 24, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 7th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Patrick will be laid to rest privately at Greenwood Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Carteret County Docket - Dec. 7
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ADAMS,JAYCEN,RILEY SPEEDING 070/55 MORRISON,T, 22IF 702564. 2 AGUILARTERUEL,BRENDA SPEEDING 062/45 MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. 3 ALIAGA,RAUL,ALBERTO SPEEDING 062/45 IPOCK,R,B 20CR 703961. 4 ARELLANOVALADEZ,AGAPIT SPEEDING 079/45 MORRISON,T, 22CR 704860. NO OPERATORS LICENSE...
Phyliss Churchill, 80; service held
Phyliss Louise Jackson Churchill, 80, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare. A memorial service was held at Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11 AM. Phyliss is preceded in death by her husband, Stormy Churchill, parents, Albert and...
Florida fugitive arrested in Pine Knoll Shores
PINE KNOLL SHORES - A traffic stop last month in Pine Knoll Shores led to the arrest of an interstate fugitive, police announced on their Facebook page Monday. Pine Knoll Shores Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Libby Mann, 35, of Morehead City on Nov. 28 after noticing an expired registration sticker.
Cape Carteret vegetative debris pickup starts Monday
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret’s vegetative debris pickup will begin Monday, Dec. 12. Those who want debris picked up should not bag leaves, should not put out debris longer than 6 feet in length or 6 inches in diameter and should not place debris piles in front of mailboxes or under power lines and tree limbs.
Newport town board to decide Highway 70 access request
NEWPORT - Newport Town Council members will continue a “quasi-judicial” hearing Thursday night regarding a conditional zoning request for an additional access point on Highway 70 for ingress and egress to a new restaurant under construction. This hearing is a continuation of an earlier meeting conducted the previous week and is scheduled for the first part of the council’s regularly monthly meeting to begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
December events at the aquarium
Looking for a new holiday tradition? Join us for a Holiday Craft Night for ages 21 and up. On December 16 from 6:30-8:30 pm the aquarium will host a craft night with Wine and Design on Wheels of Morehead City. Choose to either paint a holiday lighthouse scene or to make a holiday sea glass mosaic. Bring your favorite snacks and beer, wine, or champagne.
Farrington elected chair of Carteret County Board of Commissioners
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night unanimously selected Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle to chair the board. The action came during the panel’s regular monthly meeting in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page. Farrington replaces Ed Wheatly of Beaufort.
Coastal Federation’s massive North River Farms project is complete
NORTH RIVER — After more than 20 years, the N.C. Coastal Federation has completed restoration work that transformed North River Farms in Down East Carteret County into a wetlands preserve. The completion of the massive project came with recent installment of two water control structures. According to the federation,...
Sheriff Buck takes oath of office along with register of deeds, clerk of court
BEAUFORT — Reelected Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck III took the oath of office in the county courthouse Monday morning, along with other elected county department heads. Sheriff Buck is entering his fifth four-year term. The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by N.C. House of Representative-elect...
Morehead City recognized with financial reporting achievement
- Morehead City was awarded with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, as announced by town officials Monday. The award is given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and marks the 32nd year in a row the town has received the distinction.
Decoy Festival, Waterfowl Weekend see more big crowds; warm weather welcomes those to longtime annual events
HARKERS ISLAND — It didn’t feel much like the season for ducks Saturday, but that didn’t stop the enthusiasm for the 34th annual Core Sound Decoy Festival and Waterfowl Weekend. GALLERY: Decoy Festival, Waterfowl Weekend see more big crowds. A large crowd, many in short sleeves, descended...
