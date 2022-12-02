The 2022 Trigg County Youth Leadership class is getting a first-hand look at what goes on behind the scenes in the world of media and communications. The fifteen leadership class members and class sponsors James Shelton and Angelica Garnett made a stop at The Edge Media Group headquarters Tuesday to learn about media and visit on the WKDZ Country Club with Alan and Allen. Shelton says the youth leadership program gives students a chance to learn about what Trigg County has to offer.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO