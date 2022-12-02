Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
New Cadiz City Council Takes Oath Of Office
The 2023-24 Cadiz City Council is in place following a brief swearing-in ceremony Monday night at Cadiz City Hall. Cadiz City Council members gathered for the ceremony that was conducted by Cadiz Mayor Todd King. Taking the oath of office for another term on the council was new council member Tim Bridges. He will join existing council members Susan Bryant, Bob Noel, Suzie Hendricks, Brian Futtrell, and Brenda Price on the council for the next two years.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Fiscal Court Addresses Annexing Frye Road
Trigg County magistrates Monday evening unanimously approved for County Attorney Randy Braboy to begin his research and development on how to properly annex Frye Road into the county map. Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander noted that it’s an ongoing affair that the Frye family would like to see settled in their favor,...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board
A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
whvoradio.com
Area Farm Bureaus Earn Top County Award
Three County Farm Bureaus in Western Kentucky earned top county awards at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Annual Meeting Friday in Louisville. Christian County Farm Bureau was recognized as the top county in Category five which includes counties with more than 5,500 members. Trigg County was recognized as the top county farm bureau in category two. And Lyon County earned the top county award in category one.
whvoradio.com
FNB Bank Presents Spirit Card Donation To Trigg County
The Trigg County School District will have additional funding for student services thanks to FNB Bank Spirit Card donation. FNB Bank Trigg County Market President Kyle Hensley recently presented a $10,000 check to Trigg County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Karen Solise, District Chief Financial Officer Holly Greene, and Community Education Coordinator Sara Elliott. The donations came from the 3rd quarter debit card donations from use of the FNB debit card.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Aaron Acree Responds To New Charges
On November 30, the Trigg County Grand Jury indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges — single counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening, as well as two counts of first-degree official misconduct, that if convicted are punishable by up to 12 months in a county jail.
whvoradio.com
Help Genesis Express by Gifting It Forward Friday
As Genesis Express continues its push to raise money for its intergenerational center on Lafayette Street, the Edge Media Group is sponsoring an event this Friday to help the Trigg County non-profit with matching funds. The Gift It Forward event will be Friday from 3 to 5 at Hancock’s Market...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Youth Leadership Class Experiences Media Day
The 2022 Trigg County Youth Leadership class is getting a first-hand look at what goes on behind the scenes in the world of media and communications. The fifteen leadership class members and class sponsors James Shelton and Angelica Garnett made a stop at The Edge Media Group headquarters Tuesday to learn about media and visit on the WKDZ Country Club with Alan and Allen. Shelton says the youth leadership program gives students a chance to learn about what Trigg County has to offer.
kentuckytoday.com
Trigg County sheriff indicted on misdemeanor charges
CADIZ, Ky. — A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
whvoradio.com
Parade Route Road Blockages Announced For Hoptown Christmas Parade
Officials with the City of Hopkinsville have announced the route and road blockages to be expected, when the 2022 Hopkinsville Electric Christmas Parade rolls through at 5:15 PM Saturday. The party begins at Glass Avenue and will move south on Main Street, all the way to 14th Street. As such,...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Woman
Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted woman. 22-year-old Ashley Brown Dixon is described as being a white female, standing 5’7”, with blue eyes. It is believed that she is within the Graves County area. If you have information about her location,...
westkentuckystar.com
Brookport fugitive arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop Friday in McCracken County ended with the arrest of a wanted fugitive. A McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop where a passenger was identified as Nichole D. Stewart of Brookport. Stewart had a felony warrant out of Illinois and McCracken County. Deputies allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine...
whvoradio.com
Nearly 200 Turn Out Tor Christmas At The Bend (w/PHOTOS)
Nearly 200 people turned out Saturday for the 10th annual Christmas at the Bend held at the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center in Hopkinsville. According to center volunteer Diane Croney Turner, families got the chance to make Christmas cards for nursing homes, take photos with Santa Claus, listen to stories from Mrs. Claus, participate in recycling crafts, learn how to feed birds in the winter, and interacted with firemen and police officers as they talked about home safety, particularly during the holiday months.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Randell Salyers was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when...
westkentuckystar.com
DUI, drug charges for Gilbertsville man
A traffic stop in Paducah ended with DUI and drug charges for a Gilbertsville man Saturday night. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Noble Road driven by 61-year-old Johnny W. Littlemeyer. During the stop the deputy allegedly discovered that Littlemeyer was in possession of...
kbsi23.com
1 killed in Calloway County crash
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a deadly Wednesday night in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. Just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, KSP Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Calloway County Dispatch that...
Comments / 0