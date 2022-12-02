ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Non-profit basketball team Court Kingz to play BCSO at Viera High School

By Chasite Banks, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRPTT_0jVCI4ma00

When the Court Kingz take to the hardwood, fans are always in for a treat.

From dazzling maneuvers to savvy skills, the traveling basketball team puts on a great show while also embarking on a big mission: to raise money for athletic programs often overlooked by most people.

The Court Kings will return to Brevard County for the first time since 2015, when they made an appearance at Florida Tech.

Now, the Court Kingz will make their return to Brevard County on Dec. 12 when they host a game at Viera High School.

"By popular demand, we are coming back," Court Kingz's Victor Martinez said.

For this event, Court Kingz partnered with the Brevard Prevention Coalition to raise money for both non-profit organizations. The Court Kingz will square off against the Brevard County Sheriff's Office team known as the Enforcers in a five-on-five streetball style basketball game.

The Brevard Prevention Coalition is a not-for-profit organization whose website says they, "exist to build a healthy, safe and substance abuse-free community in Brevard County."

One of the Court Kingz's goals is to work with organizations like the Brevard Prevention Organization to help provide better resources for communities across the world.

The Court Kingz organization was started in 2004 and the team's first game was held in 2007 at a local YMCA in Brevard County. Since that time, Maritnez said the team has traveled to 11 different countries to help better communities through basketball and restore basketball courts in need.

"We play on basketball courts where no one else will go," Martinez said. "We have taken the team to 200 basketball games in South America, and we also play in our own backyard. We have been to Detroit, Chicago, we have 11 players spread across the country."

Now Martinez we will bring the Court Kingz back to their own backyard yet again when they face the Enforcers on Dec. 12 at Viera High School at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Several tickets have already been donated to families around the county and Martinez said he hopes more decide to come out and support.

"I'm hoping to see the community come out and support two non-profits in the area," said Martinez. "We work to reach the forgotten basketball courts and our goal is to inspire leaders to impact everybody. We want to show participants that they matter, and they belong to something greater."

For more on the Court Kingz, visit courtkingz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

WESH 2's Share Your Christmas kicks off in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2's 37th annual Share Your Christmas food drive presented by Dunkin’ kicked off Monday. We are making sure all local families have a meal for the holidays. Our volunteers showed up dark and early to ready boxes for the first Share Your Christmas...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Current Seafood Counter opening next door to Pizza Bruno in Orlando's College Park

The restaurant makeover of Edgewater Drive in College Park continues. We told you in August that Top Protein would start making "meat made from ruminant milk" where Brazilian-Lebanese joint Jaber once stood. Then in September, Pizza Bruno opened in the old Tin & Taco space, offering Jersey-style pies. Owner Bruno Zacchini followed that up by announcing Dizzy Donuts would open in the space between Adriatico and Graffiti Junktion in early 2023. Now comes word that the Current Seafood Counter will move into the space recently vacated by Jade Sushi & New Asian, next door to Pizza Bruno.
ORLANDO, FL
wfit.org

Brevard Zoo Celebrates Improvements and the Launch of Aquarium Campaign

The East Coast Zoological Society is embarking on a historic campaign to build a world-class Aquarium and Conservation Center on Florida’s East Coast. This will serve as a regional conservation hub with an emphasis on restoring our coastal ecosystems, including the Indian River Lagoon, rehabilitating sea turtles and manatees and engaging children and families in conservation through fun, interactive, hands-on experiences further ensuring our quality of life continues for future generations.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
COCOA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Likely departure set for Brevard Public Schools superintendent

VIERA, Fla. — Following an announcement at the end of the last regular meeting, the school board for Brevard Public Schools published the paperwork outline for removing the district’s superintendent. The agenda for Monday’s special school board meeting was published on Thursday, but the actual document with specifics...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Newsy Nuggets: Goff's gone, Linger no more, a Pop down and more

Goff’s Drive In, the South Orange Blossom Trail ice cream shop that opened in 1948, has apparently closed permanently. A post on its Facebook page Tuesday said: “Goff’s has always been more than just a cinder block ice cream shop and we refer to our customers as Orlando’s Finest for a reason. No matter the weather or temperature, you showed up. When there was a pandemic, you showed up. When there was adversity, you showed up. When we asked for your help, you showed up, big.”
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

NHC tracking tropical disturbance in central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the central Atlantic. It's located about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders generally northeastward during...
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Florida Man Finds Sleeping Bear on His Front Porch

A Florida resident ended up with a living bear rug outside his front door when he found the creature taking a snooze on his front porch. Chuck Robbins from Heathrow, Florida has seen plenty of bears wandering through his part of the Sunshine State but never has he been so close to one or seen one quite this large. Robbins estimated that the snoozing bear weighed around 375 pounds.
HEATHROW, FL
cw34.com

Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy