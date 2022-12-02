Read full article on original website
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Top Trump adviser Stephen Miller returns to testify before January 6 federal grand jury
Former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Tuesday returned for another day of testimony before the federal grand jury investigating January 6, 2021, and efforts to subvert the 2020 election. Miller was spotted at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. He was subpoenaed by federal investigators months ago...
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Trump calls for the termination of the Constitution in Truth Social post
Former President Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate him to power Saturday in a continuation of his election denialism and pushing of fringe conspiracy theories. "Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER,...
Kevin McCarthy faces debt-limit dilemma as House GOP ratchets up demands amid speaker bid
House Republicans are plotting tactics for their new majority and weighing how to use their leverage to enact a laundry list of demands, with many zeroing in on an issue with enormous economic implications: Raising the nation's borrowing limit. It's an issue confronting House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is...
Second Oath Keepers sedition trial presents new challenges for prosecutors
One week after the historic seditious conspiracy conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, federal prosecutors will try to once again prove that other members of the far-right militia were planning to violently stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election. This time, however, prosecutors face a new challenge --...
Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud
A Manhattan jury has found two Trump Organization companies guilty on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records connected to a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation for top executives. The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were...
Supreme Court won't hear case brought by a group of voters against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up a case brought against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook after the 2020 election by a group of voters who claimed the companies illegally "influenced or interfered with" the contest. Lower courts had previously rejected the case, ruling that the eight voters...
Warnock will win Georgia Senate runoff, CNN projects, in final midterm rebuke of Trump's influence
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win Georgia's Senate runoff, CNN projects, giving Democrats greater leverage in the Senate next year and delivering a critical blow to former President Donald Trump after a defeat of yet another one of his hand-picked candidates. With Warnock's defeat of Republican challenger Herschel Walker, Democrats...
House Republicans seek testimony from Twitter employees who oversaw handling of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story
House Republicans say they will seek congressional testimony from top Twitter employees who oversaw the company's handling of a New York Post report on Hunter Biden's laptop in public hearings when Republicans officially reclaim control of the House in the next Congress, indicating that probes into digital content moderation will figure prominently.
Arizona Republican announces run for House speaker, complicating McCarthy's path
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for the speakership grew more complicated on Tuesday after a hard-right Republican announced his bid for the gavel next month, a move that could set off a messy floor fight and leave their party without a candidate who can win the 218 votes needed to become speaker.
Conservative justices come to same-sex marriage controversy with minds made up
At the Supreme Court, the conservative majority seems to have a new mantra that half way is no way. From the beginning of oral arguments on Monday, it appeared the Supreme Court's conservatives had come to the bench with their minds set. They sidestepped the lack of clear facts in the case, brushed off worst-case consequences and diminished past rulings that would seem to disfavor a Colorado website designer who has refused to serve same-sex couples.
Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals
Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.He did not go into further detail...
Paul Pelosi attends Kennedy Center Honors in first public appearance since attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made his first public appearance on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors after being brutally attacked in late October. President Joe Biden made a fist pump to Paul Pelosi, who was seated nearby, as he was walking to his seat with first lady Jill Biden. Paul Pelosi was wearing a black hat as he recovers from injuries to his head.
Rupert Murdoch set to be deposed in Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation case
Rupert Murdoch, the Fox Corporation chairman, is set to be deposed next week in Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News over its coverage of election fraud in the 2020 election. The deposition will take place on December 13 at 9:30am ET and "will be conducted remotely, under...
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. The call comes as newly released documents reveal the timeline behind when her office became aware of the misconduct allegations against...
Incoming GOP congressman says party won't be 'held hostage' by McCarthy detractors
Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York on Sunday offered his full support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid, saying the party won't be "held hostage by a handful of members" seeking to place a different Republican atop the chamber. "Kevin is the only person that I will...
Senators draft bipartisan framework to legalize DACA recipients and extend Trump-era border policy
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have landed on an initial framework intended to bolster border security and provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, sources told CNN. Democrats have been betting on the...
Amber Heard appeals defamation case loss to ex-husband Johnny Depp
Lawyers for Amber Heard officially appealed her loss in a defamation case brought by Johnny Depp, arguing there were several errors in the trial, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times. Errors listed include that the case was tried in Virginia and that the court improperly barred Heard from...
Congress faces time crunch on government funding and sweeping defense policy bill
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are scrambling to try to fund the government and pass a sweeping defense policy bill before a new Congress is sworn in, but there are signs that both sides are struggling to reach agreement over these key outstanding issues. Government funding expires at the end of...
