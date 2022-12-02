ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

2news.com

New Subsidized Student Housing Taking Shape in Carson

Carson City residents might know Friends in Service Helping, or "FISH," for their thrift shop and food bank, but a new project, with big long-term goals, is finally taking shape on Carson's main drag. The nonprofit organization is building a 36-unit apartment complex for student housing, to help adults who...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

The Dec. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — East Fork Fire and Douglas deputies responded to a drowning death off East Valley Road reported at around 9:10 p.m. Monday. Emergency services responded to vehicle collisions reported at Johnson Lane and Wildhorse Drive at 3:20 p.m. and on Langley in the Ranchos at 5:30 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Marijuana lounge coming to Washoe County

Skies will partially clear, with chilly temperatures in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday evening, another storm series will drop into the region. Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend, and possibly into early next week. -Jeff. St. Vincents giving away holiday food baskets. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pickup...
2news.com

Tethered Balloon Event Benefits Carson City Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots Carson City is collecting Christmas gifts for kids in the Carson City, Douglas County, Storey County and West Lyon County this year. And this Saturday, they're partnering with a local hot air balloon company to offer tethered balloon rides to anyone who drops off a new toy at their headquarters in Gardnerville.
CARSON CITY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 5, 1916

Thoroughfare from Susanville And Reno Will Be Built if County Will Do Its Share. Providing Washoe county will do its share, one of the finest automobile roads in the country will connect Susanville and other parts of Lassen, Modoc and Northern counties with Reno is the word conveyed to the county commissioners of Washoe County by A. J. Mathews, member of the California legislature from Lassen County and one of the boosters of the Northern California city.
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Jack C. Observatory Recognized as one of the Best Western Destinations for Stargazing

AAA has rated Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College as one of the nine best destinations for astronomy and stargazing in the west. It was listed in AAA's November and December 2022 magazine issues: https://mwg.aaa.com/via/places-visit/stargazing-astronomy-spots. "It's great to see our little observatory being recognized alongside other great stargazing...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

8 Veterans Graduate CAMO-RNO Program

(December 6, 2022) Today, eight veterans were recognized at the Reno Municipal Court's Veterans Court Graduation. CAMO-RNO, the "Court Assisting Military Offenders in Reno", is a problem-solving treatment court that helps veterans and active-duty military members who are charged with misdemeanor crimes. Participants are screened and selected and can be...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike

Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
krcrtv.com

CHP Susanville issues safety message after several spinouts in snow

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol in Susanville came out with a strong message for drivers Monday. "Today's PSA: Slow Down!!," the CHP wrote on Facebook. The CHP said most of the crashes they responded to Monday were due to speed. After the recent storm, the law enforcement...
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Referee, Reno Judge Mills Lane Dies at 85

Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85. An announcement was made on the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame's Twitter page. "The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame mourns the passing of great referee Mills Lane. A longtime resident of Reno, Mills was a district attorney and later District Court Judge in Washoe County. The courthouse in Reno now bears his name..."
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sierra snow storm brings chain controls and spinouts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snow blanketed the Sierra all weekend, making any trip across the mountain pass a dangerous one. “I am planning to head through but it is a tough situation right now,” said Sayed Karimzad, a truck driver traveling along Interstate 80 on Monday. While many truck...
RENO, NV

