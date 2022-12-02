Read full article on original website
2news.com
New Subsidized Student Housing Taking Shape in Carson
Carson City residents might know Friends in Service Helping, or "FISH," for their thrift shop and food bank, but a new project, with big long-term goals, is finally taking shape on Carson's main drag. The nonprofit organization is building a 36-unit apartment complex for student housing, to help adults who...
2news.com
FISH Building Housing For Returning Students
Carson City non-profit 'Friends in Service Helping' or FISH has been fundraising for an ambitious project. The nonprofit organization is building a 36-unit apartment complex for student housing.
2news.com
State Department of Education Superintendent visits Carson School for Computer Science Week
In observance of Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek), Eagle Valley Middle School (EVMS) students were able to display their coding skills for Nevada Department of Education Superintendent Jhone Ebert on Monday, Dec. 5. The activities highlighted computer programing efforts in Mr. Jeremy Smith and Mr. Mark Kuniya’s sixth and seventh...
Washoe school board appoints new trustee to serve District E
The Washoe County School Board has appointed Alex Woodley as the next trustee for District E after newly elected Nevada Assemblywoman Angie Taylor resigned from the role. The post Washoe school board appoints new trustee to serve District E appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — East Fork Fire and Douglas deputies responded to a drowning death off East Valley Road reported at around 9:10 p.m. Monday. Emergency services responded to vehicle collisions reported at Johnson Lane and Wildhorse Drive at 3:20 p.m. and on Langley in the Ranchos at 5:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Marijuana lounge coming to Washoe County
Skies will partially clear, with chilly temperatures in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday evening, another storm series will drop into the region. Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend, and possibly into early next week. -Jeff. St. Vincents giving away holiday food baskets. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pickup...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Chain controls in effect at Tahoe; More snow expected through weekend, beyond
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chain restrictions and a road closure remain in effect Tuesday from a multi-day storm that dropped a couple feet of snow at Lake Tahoe, and officials say more active weather is on the way after a short break. Chains are required on all vehicles...
2news.com
Tethered Balloon Event Benefits Carson City Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots Carson City is collecting Christmas gifts for kids in the Carson City, Douglas County, Storey County and West Lyon County this year. And this Saturday, they're partnering with a local hot air balloon company to offer tethered balloon rides to anyone who drops off a new toy at their headquarters in Gardnerville.
Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home
A Reno charter school is celebrating the completion and sale of its 10th student-built home. This hands-on learning opportunity has been a hallmark of the high school's 20-year history. The post Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 5, 1916
Thoroughfare from Susanville And Reno Will Be Built if County Will Do Its Share. Providing Washoe county will do its share, one of the finest automobile roads in the country will connect Susanville and other parts of Lassen, Modoc and Northern counties with Reno is the word conveyed to the county commissioners of Washoe County by A. J. Mathews, member of the California legislature from Lassen County and one of the boosters of the Northern California city.
California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center
Reno may see its first all-new resort casino since 1995 with the planned Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino near the convention center on South Virginia Street. The post California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra hosting adopt-a-family holiday program
For the eighth year in a row, the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting their adopt-a-family holiday program. This year, 277 families signed up for the program, an increase of more than 20% over last year. WACCS is seeking the community’s help as there are still more than 130 families on the list who have not been adopted.
2news.com
Jack C. Observatory Recognized as one of the Best Western Destinations for Stargazing
AAA has rated Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College as one of the nine best destinations for astronomy and stargazing in the west. It was listed in AAA's November and December 2022 magazine issues: https://mwg.aaa.com/via/places-visit/stargazing-astronomy-spots. "It's great to see our little observatory being recognized alongside other great stargazing...
2news.com
8 Veterans Graduate CAMO-RNO Program
(December 6, 2022) Today, eight veterans were recognized at the Reno Municipal Court's Veterans Court Graduation. CAMO-RNO, the "Court Assisting Military Offenders in Reno", is a problem-solving treatment court that helps veterans and active-duty military members who are charged with misdemeanor crimes. Participants are screened and selected and can be...
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike
Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
krcrtv.com
CHP Susanville issues safety message after several spinouts in snow
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol in Susanville came out with a strong message for drivers Monday. "Today's PSA: Slow Down!!," the CHP wrote on Facebook. The CHP said most of the crashes they responded to Monday were due to speed. After the recent storm, the law enforcement...
2news.com
Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Referee, Reno Judge Mills Lane Dies at 85
Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85. An announcement was made on the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame's Twitter page. "The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame mourns the passing of great referee Mills Lane. A longtime resident of Reno, Mills was a district attorney and later District Court Judge in Washoe County. The courthouse in Reno now bears his name..."
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra snow storm brings chain controls and spinouts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snow blanketed the Sierra all weekend, making any trip across the mountain pass a dangerous one. “I am planning to head through but it is a tough situation right now,” said Sayed Karimzad, a truck driver traveling along Interstate 80 on Monday. While many truck...
KOLO TV Reno
Portions of interstate to open again as Spaghetti Bowl Project wraps first phase
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 will open once again Tuesday night after being widened as the first phase of the Spaghetti Bowl project is nearing its completion. Widening the Reno spaghetti bowl ramp is the final construction component of the current renovations to the area. Upon...
2news.com
WCSD Board of Trustees holding special meeting to interview applicants for District E vacancy
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting during which Trustees will interview three candidates selected for consideration of appointment to the District E seat on the Board. The finalists to be interviewed are: Meghan Beyer, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz and Alex Woodley. The candidates were...
