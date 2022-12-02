ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mar-a-Lago probe: Federal appeals court halts special master review in setback for Trump’s legal team

By Bradford Betz
 4 days ago
Reuters

Factbox-One last test for Trump's U.S. midterm election endorsements

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump had a mixed record with his endorsements in the U.S. midterm elections, achieving successes in pushing the Republican Party further to the right in primary elections, but picking some candidates who lost key races.
Reuters

Supreme Court considers limiting judicial scrutiny in U.S. elections

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Just eight days before the 2020 presidential election, conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in an opinion involving a Wisconsin voting dispute that "state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections."
The Independent

Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump ‘failed to disclose loan from North Korea-linked company’ while running for president

Donald Trump failed to disclose a $19.8m loan from a conglomerate with links to North Korea when he was the president of the US, Forbes reported, citing documents obtained by the New York attorney general.The former president had an unreported liability that he owed to South Korean company Daewoo, while he was running for the White House in 2016. He paid off the loan just five months into his presidency, the documents revealed.The report comes as jurors in the Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial began deliberating Monday, following four weeks of testimony about executive pay practices at Mr Trump’s...
Daily Montanan

Marjorie Taylor Greene moves in same circles as Trump’s anti-Semitic dinner guests

We should talk a bit about Nick Fuentes, the far-right leader who recently dined with Donald Trump and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. News accounts have described Fuentes as an anti-Semite, but that does not fully capture the vileness of the man or the danger that Trump courts by giving him credibility. According to Fuentes, American […] The post Marjorie Taylor Greene moves in same circles as Trump’s anti-Semitic dinner guests appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
The Independent

Harry Dunn’s killer Anne Sacoolas advised not to attend UK sentencing

Harry Dunn’s killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person, a court spokesman has said.Confirming a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey via video-link had been granted, a court spokesman said: “The application made jointly by the prosecution and defence for Mrs Sacoolas to participate and be sentenced by live link has been renewed.“The defence have supplied material in support of the application including evidence that Mrs Sacoolas’ government employer has advised her not to attend in person.“The judge has granted the application.”Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.More follows

