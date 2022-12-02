Mar-a-Lago probe: Federal appeals court halts special master review in setback for Trump’s legal team

Harry Dunn’s killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person, a court spokesman has said.Confirming a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey via video-link had been granted, a court spokesman said: “The application made jointly by the prosecution and defence for Mrs Sacoolas to participate and be sentenced by live link has been renewed.“The defence have supplied material in support of the application including evidence that Mrs Sacoolas’ government employer has advised her not to attend in person.“The judge has granted the application.”Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.More follows

27 MINUTES AGO