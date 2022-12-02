ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/5)

BOOKED: David Hester, Jr., on Rice County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jericho Riddle on four Barton County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $40,000 C/S. BOOKED: Robert Lyons on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft

PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
DELPHOS, KS
Great Bend Post

Enjoy carriage rides and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned

Come to Fort Larned for the annual Christmas Past celebration on December 10 from 12:00 to 4:30 pm. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Hutch officially hires Great Bend City Administrator

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis was hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator with the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. Francis will start in Hutchinson after the New Year's holiday and receive a bi-weekly base salary of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999

In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Yours Truly wins Great Bend's Christmas Window Decorating Contest

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of public relations, Rosewood Services. Yours Truly Gift & Flower Shoppe, 2017 Lakin, took the top-prize People’s Choice Award in the third annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest in downtown Great Bend. With a theme of “Christmas Wonderland,” Yours Truly earned 58 votes, 10 votes more than the next popular window in the contest that had 24 windows participating.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training

For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
