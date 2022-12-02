Read full article on original website
Barton County Sheriff: Be vigilant as burglaries spike
December usually sees a bigger spike in burglaries than any other month of the year. Around Barton County, the usual holiday trend could just be a coincidence. Sheriff Brian Bellendir says regardless of the cause, area residents should be proactive heading into the New Year. "We're seeing an uptick in...
Great Bend driver’s license office to relocate
The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Great Bend Driver’s License Office will relocate to 3520 Lakin Ave. effective Tuesday, Jan. 3. 2023.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/5)
BOOKED: David Hester, Jr., on Rice County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jericho Riddle on four Barton County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $40,000 C/S. BOOKED: Robert Lyons on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no...
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
Great Bend welcomes you to the free downtown ice skating rink
If you want to try your hand, or your feet, at ice skating this holiday season, the City of Great Bend once again has your opportunity. The downtown ice skating rink is available again, just south of the Barton County Courthouse. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the skate...
Great Bend’s Center for Counseling taking teenage struggles seriously
The Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend has helped organize a teen-led suicide prevention program, called Zero Reasons Why of Central Kansas. The program is designed to empower teenagers to gain insight into how to help a family member or friend that is struggling. The Center’s teen liaison...
Enjoy carriage rides and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned
Come to Fort Larned for the annual Christmas Past celebration on December 10 from 12:00 to 4:30 pm. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
Hutch officially hires Great Bend City Administrator
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis was hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator with the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. Francis will start in Hutchinson after the New Year's holiday and receive a bi-weekly base salary of...
Collection of decorated trees at Barton Co. Historical Museum
The Barton County Historical Society will be having an open house Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. - 4 p .m. for their Ghosts of Christmas Past event. Admission is free and coffee, hot cider and cookies will be available. Santa will also be taking some time from his busy schedule at the North Pole to stop in for photos.
Great Bend crews work on two water main breaks over weekend
Dry and windy conditions put the Golden Belt region under a fire watch over the weekend. It may have also had some unintended consequences. Two water mains broke along 10th Street in Great Bend over the weekend, and Public Works Director Jason Cauley blames the ground conditions. "My assumption would...
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Family Crisis Center in GB receives supplies for victims in shelters
The 10th Street Eyecare Center, an Great Bend optometry practice, recently invited their patients to participate in a special supply drive for the Family Crisis Center, an organization that serves victims of domestic and sexual violence throughout central and western Kansas. In exchange for a discount on eyewear, patients were...
Yours Truly wins Great Bend's Christmas Window Decorating Contest
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of public relations, Rosewood Services. Yours Truly Gift & Flower Shoppe, 2017 Lakin, took the top-prize People’s Choice Award in the third annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest in downtown Great Bend. With a theme of “Christmas Wonderland,” Yours Truly earned 58 votes, 10 votes more than the next popular window in the contest that had 24 windows participating.
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training
For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
Great Bend City Administrator emotionally announces resignation
The resignation of Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis was officially announced at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. News surfaced last week that Francis has a contract, pending approval, to become the city administrator in Hutchinson. At Monday’s meeting, Francis announced his final day with Great Bend will...
🎙Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Dec. 1, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
Family Crisis Center receives $10,000+ from Barton Co. group
The Family Crisis Center, Inc. announced that they are the 2022 fourth quarter recipients of $10,000+ in charitable donations from members of the 100+ People Who Care in Barton County group. The vision of The Family Crisis Center is for communities to be empowered by awareness, resources and accurate information...
