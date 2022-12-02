Read full article on original website
MBB: Agnew's season high not enough in loss at Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got a season best start from Christian Agnew, but the Lions couldn’t keep up with a hot-shooting Dayton team as the Flyers opened up a 12-point lead in the second half and a comeback attempt came up short in an 80-74 loss Saturday afternoon at the UD Arena.
Bruce Raymond Hart, Sr.
Bruce Raymond Hart, Sr., of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at his home on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born on January 13, 1934, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Henry Harry Hart and Anna LaCoste Hart. Bruce was a proud veteran of the US Navy and retired member of Local 60 Union.
Joey Mantia
Joey Mantia passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 37. He was born on Wednesday, July 24, 1985 in Metairie, Louisiana to Sharon Acosta. Along with Sharon, Joey was raised by his stepfather the late Bret Acosta. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Joey was a loving person with the purest heart, who always wore a smile. Even with no words, Joey was able to express his love, and was able to make his presence known. He loved to go for long walks and could go for miles, his favorite foods were hamburgers and 3 musketeers. Although Joey couldn’t tell you, he was able to let the world know what was on his mind. He knew how to let you know what he thought without a word. He lit up the world with his smile and brought joy to anyone he came across. Joey is free to use his voice now as he pleases. He is now free to travel wherever his heart takes him.
Wayne Bryant
Wayne Bryant, age 61, passed away peacefully on the morning of December 4, 2022. To know “Big” Wayne was to know love. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. He was always in a good mood and either playing pranks on people or telling a joke. Anything to get you to laugh or loosen up. Wayne tried not to take life so seriously and he never met a stranger. In fact, he made it his mission to turn strangers into friends, and that’s just what he did. Wayne served as a reserve officer with the Franklinton Police Department for 19 years, serving most recently as Captain. If he had free time, he was most definitely spending it with his “brothers” of the F.P.D.
William L. Bedwell
William L. Bedwell, 76, resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on December 1, 2022 at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa. He was born in Bogalusa, LA on February 3, 1946 to Henry and Dovie Bedwell. After being raised in the Pine area he graduated high school and attended college at LSU before starting his career as a welder and worked at the paper mill for 37 years. William was an avid fisherman and hunter, he loved to garden as well, and was a big sports fan cheering on the Saints and LSU.
Jeanette Singleton McGehee
A resident of Kentwood, LA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was 91 years of age. She was born December 18, 1930. She was a member of Kentwood First Baptist Church. She was an elementary school teacher in both Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Birch McGehee, Denham Springs; 4 grandchildren, Greta Swarts and husband Skeeter, Denham Springs, Wade McGehee, Kentwood, Erica Sepulveda and husband Todd, Spring, TX, and Derek McGehee and wife Jen, Denham Springs; 8 great-grandchildren, Randi Swarts Smith, Toni Swarts, Jacob McGehee, Justyn McGehee, Kaitlin Sepulveda Gandy and husband Robert, Kyle Sepulveda, Nicholas Sepulveda, and Landry McGehee; 5 great-great-grandchildren, Deacon, Zadok, and Canon Smith and Easton and Braiyah Swarts. Preceded in death by her parents Flemon Ellis (Jack) Singleton and Josephine Walker Singleton; her husband Hugh Edward McGehee,Jr.; her sons Jerald Ray McGehee and Edward Allan McGehee; her daughter Janet Kay McGehee; and great-grandson-in-law Daniel Smith. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:30AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Darryl Miller. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. Pallbearers will be Albert Swarts, Todd Sepulveda, Wade McGehee, and Derek McGehee. Honorary Pallbearer is Nathan Daniels. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Beverly Amacker Herrington
Beverly Amacker Herrington was born August 22, 1949, in Bogalusa, LA, to the late Edward and Betty Wainwright Amacker. She passed away at her home in Tickfaw, LA December 4, 2022. Beverly was the former owner of Evergreen Florist in Hammond, LA, and is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ben R. Herrington, Jr.; children, Van Inkenbrandt (Tracy), Gidgette Giluso, and Ben Ray “Trey” Herrington, III (Kasey); siblings, Bobby Amacker, Tilly DiMaggio, Michael Amacker (Rebecca), Nessie Harper (Dale Ray), Jessie Huguet (Randy), Pamela Harper McAlister and Jamie Amacker; grandchildren, Kayla Hutson (Adam), Keith Inkenbrandt (fiancée, Taylor Barnard), Kyle Inkenbrandt (fiancée, Kayla Williams), Blake Giluso (Sammantha), Lauren Giluso (fiancée, Cameron McLean), Andrew Herrington, Emily Herrington, Jackson Shropshire, and Sophia Herrington; and great grandchildren, Cole Hutson, Luke Hutson, Carter Rose Giluso, Thomas Giluso, and Kolsyn Giluso. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Hoffman Cemetery.
Nicholas Alexander Williams
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Nicholas, at the tender age of 9 months left this earth to rest in the arms of Jesus. He had such a precious laugh that would fill any sized room. Nicholas’ favorite movie was ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’. He loved listening to music. Tremendous memories will be of his first Trick or Trick, him playing video games with his dad, and watching him play around with his cat ‘Bastian’. Nicholas was an affectionate little soul who loved giving hugs and kisses to all his loved ones; he is already dearly missed.
Mattie Odeal Mizell Sharp
And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully Sunday morning December 4, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was retired after a career at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in insurance filing and administration. Odeal was a cofounder and longtime member of The Pentecostals of Lee Road Church and later in life attended New Jerusalem Pentecostal Church, near her home. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her flowers and cooking delicious meals for her family and friends.
Cross drain work planned on J.W. Schillings, Vernon Town Road, and Dumones Lane this week
EAST FORK—Tangipahoa Parish road crews will be installing cross drains and continuing work on the Phase 22 overlay program during this first full week of December. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said road crews will close a portion of J.W. Schillings Road on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to install a new cross drain. The roadway will be closed from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the site of construction.
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish crash on LA 442 Saturday
LORANGER---This afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo of St. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
