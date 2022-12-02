Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shopThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching BandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draftThe LanternColumbus, OH
LGBTQ supporters confront Columbus officer seen high-fiving Proud Boys protester
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of LGBTQ supporters confronted a Columbus police officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the Proud Boys who were protesting a story-time event featuring drag performers at a Columbus private school over the weekend. “We saw you high-five these guys,” the woman says....
Ohio Mayor Slammed After Proud Boys Shut Down Drag Queen Event
Columbus mayor Andrew J. Ginther has found himself in the crossfire between Proud Boys and LGBTQ campaigners over his handling of the doomed children's event.
them.us
Proud Boys Shut Down a Church’s Holiday-Themed Drag Storytime for Children
A festive “Holi-Drag Storytime” in Columbus, Ohio was canceled on Saturday morning as right-wing protesters, including Proud Boys members, followed through on threats to protest the event. Many showed up with arms, including with long guns, according to NBC. The event, which was organized by Red Oak Community...
YAHOO!
Drag storytime organizers, police offer different explanations amid Proud Boys protest
The Red Oak Community School canceled its Holi-drag storytime Saturday morning following promises of protest from the Proud Boys and what school officials described as only a "casual, distant acknowledgement" of the event from police. The Columbus Division of Police and city officials, however, said they'd been in communication with...
MSNBC
Drag-themed storytime event canceled after protesting groups demonstrate outside venue
A crowd of protesters in Columbus, Ohio gathered around a church that was hosting a "Drag Queen Story Hour" event for children, ultimately causing the event's organizers to cancel. Among the protesters were members of the Proud Boys and others armed with long guns. Dec. 5, 2022.
Holi-Drag Storytime targeted by Proud Boys canceled by organizers
Organizers canceled the Holi-Drag Storytime scheduled to take place at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event had been , a violent, neo-fascist, far-right organization. Red Oak Community School, which organized the family-friendly reading featuring drag queens Mikalyla Denise, Bianca Debonair and Ava Aurora Foxx,...
columbusunderground.com
Local Drag Storytime Event Cancelled Due to Hate Group Protests, Lack of Police Protection
Organizers of the Holi-Drag Storytime event in Columbus canceled the event hours before it was set to take place. The event has garnered national attention due to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, announcing that they would show up to protest the event. The event was to be hosted...
wvxu.org
Columbus police chief stands behind officer who high-fived a Proud Boy member during protest
Elaine Bryant, chief of the Columbus Division of Police, is supporting an officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys at a weekend protest. Video of the encounter went viral on social media, with many criticizing Sgt. Steven Dyer for having such an interaction with a group known for embracing violence. When a counter-protester approached Dyer to ask why he offered a friendly greeting to one of the Proud Boys, Dyer responded “to build relationships.” He went on to say, “I am not supporting their cause, I am not here hanging out with them. I am here to support their right to protest.”
Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
columbusmonthly.com
How Performing as a Drag King Made CCAD’s Melanie Corn a Better College President
The opportunity to lead Columbus College of Art & Design brought me to Central Ohio six years ago from an adulthood spent in California. But, little-known fact, my first visit to Columbus was actually in 1999, for what started as a typical academic conference but became a life-changing weekend—one that prepared me for my career as a college president better than much of what I learned in a formal classroom.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor permits are in jeopardy after Columbus City Council voted to object to their renewals Monday night. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on businesses with violent or dangerous histories and businesses that violate the law and are unwilling to change their behavior.
myfox28columbus.com
Former officer turned Country Singer Frank Ray stops in Columbus ahead of upcoming tour
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Country Music Star Frank Ray takes over The Celeste Center on Friday, December 2nd to entertain fans! Frank, a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the Top 20 Charts. The musician joining Good Day Columbus for a sneak peak before joining Old Dominion for a 35-city US & Canada Arena tour starting in January.
70-year-old Columbus woman reported missing found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 70-year-old Columbus woman who was reported missing Monday has been found safe. The Columbus Division of Police sent out an advisory Tuesday morning seeking help in locating Sheila Bailey. At the time, she was last seen outside Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus. Hours later,...
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH
Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
wvxu.org
Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76
Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at the age of 76. Kathryn Mobley from member station WYSO has this remembrance. KATHRYN MOBLEY, BYLINE: Julia Reichert explored the stories of working-class people in relationship to gender,...
wvxu.org
Julia Reichert was proud to be a voice for the Midwest
I first learned about filmmaker Julia Reichart as she was finishing A Lion In The House, the nearly four-hour documentary filmed over six years about young cancer patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The show, which took a decade to complete, aired on PBS' Independent Lens in 2006 and earned Reichert and her husband, Steven Bognar, their first Emmy Award.
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
