ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Matter News

Holi-Drag Storytime targeted by Proud Boys canceled by organizers

Organizers canceled the Holi-Drag Storytime scheduled to take place at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event had been , a violent, neo-fascist, far-right organization. Red Oak Community School, which organized the family-friendly reading featuring drag queens Mikalyla Denise, Bianca Debonair and Ava Aurora Foxx,...
COLUMBUS, OH
wvxu.org

Columbus police chief stands behind officer who high-fived a Proud Boy member during protest

Elaine Bryant, chief of the Columbus Division of Police, is supporting an officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys at a weekend protest. Video of the encounter went viral on social media, with many criticizing Sgt. Steven Dyer for having such an interaction with a group known for embracing violence. When a counter-protester approached Dyer to ask why he offered a friendly greeting to one of the Proud Boys, Dyer responded “to build relationships.” He went on to say, “I am not supporting their cause, I am not here hanging out with them. I am here to support their right to protest.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

How Performing as a Drag King Made CCAD’s Melanie Corn a Better College President

The opportunity to lead Columbus College of Art & Design brought me to Central Ohio six years ago from an adulthood spent in California. But, little-known fact, my first visit to Columbus was actually in 1999, for what started as a typical academic conference but became a life-changing weekend—one that prepared me for my career as a college president better than much of what I learned in a formal classroom.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor permits are in jeopardy after Columbus City Council voted to object to their renewals Monday night. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on businesses with violent or dangerous histories and businesses that violate the law and are unwilling to change their behavior.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former officer turned Country Singer Frank Ray stops in Columbus ahead of upcoming tour

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Country Music Star Frank Ray takes over The Celeste Center on Friday, December 2nd to entertain fans! Frank, a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the Top 20 Charts. The musician joining Good Day Columbus for a sneak peak before joining Old Dominion for a 35-city US & Canada Arena tour starting in January.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

70-year-old Columbus woman reported missing found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 70-year-old Columbus woman who was reported missing Monday has been found safe. The Columbus Division of Police sent out an advisory Tuesday morning seeking help in locating Sheila Bailey. At the time, she was last seen outside Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus. Hours later,...
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH

Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
LANCASTER, OH
wvxu.org

Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76

Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at the age of 76. Kathryn Mobley from member station WYSO has this remembrance. KATHRYN MOBLEY, BYLINE: Julia Reichert explored the stories of working-class people in relationship to gender,...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
wvxu.org

Julia Reichert was proud to be a voice for the Midwest

I first learned about filmmaker Julia Reichart as she was finishing A Lion In The House, the nearly four-hour documentary filmed over six years about young cancer patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The show, which took a decade to complete, aired on PBS' Independent Lens in 2006 and earned Reichert and her husband, Steven Bognar, their first Emmy Award.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy