ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

New York Labor Force sharply decreased below its pre-pandemic peak

By Weiran Vera Shang
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2fZE_0jVCG8fa00

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A new report by state comptroller DiNapoli finds that the New York state workforce is down 19,000 the last two years, marking the largest decline after the great recession.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on New York State’s labor force was more severe than in other states.

New York State Attorney General filed lawsuit against Western New York nursing home

According to DiNapoli’s report, the size of New York State’s workforce declined more rapidly than the rest of the nation in 2020 and continued to shrink in 2021 when other states recovered.

As the graphics are shown, the number of jobs closely follows the same trend as the number of employed workers, with both increasing from 2011 to reach new highs in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a sharp contraction.

Only three of the state’s 10 regional labor markets (Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley) were larger in 2021 than they were in 2011, with Central New York and Mohawk Valley losing workers, with a decline rate of 7.2% and 9.7%.

There are a variety of reasons why a person may not participate in the labor force. Other than being at school or retirement, disabilities, stay-at-home parents, or caregivers for family members top the unemployment reasons list.

Oneida County gas sales tax cap ending Wednesday, Nov. 30

DiNapoli stated that New York has historically had lower labor force participation than other states. Its labor force participation rate has averaged over two percentage points less than the rest of the nation in the last 10 years, ranking it 40th among all the states.

DiNapoli also stated in the report that New York has a well-educated workforce, an encouraging characteristic in a skills-based economy. However, New York has lost workers at lower educational levels. DiNapoli urges more attention paid to the labor force’s underlying structure to attract and retain essential workers.

Collectively, the declining trends suggest that challenges may lie ahead for economic growth, State and local tax collections, and services supported by those taxes. We will continue to monitor labor force data and provide insights into the composition and changes that occur that are critical to the State’s economy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

DEC awards $567,500 to New York areas for zero-emission vehicles

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $567,500 has been awarded to municipalities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission vehicles, according to NYSDEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. The money has been awarded through the DEC’s Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Rebate Program and will go towards zero-emission light and medium-duty fleet vehicles including vans, trucks and minibusses. Tompkins County […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

New forest rangers graduate in Lake Placid

On Friday, Dec. 2, a group of young conservationists graduated from a program equipping them to protect New York's state parks and the environment from harm. The DEC held its graduation ceremony at the 23rd Basic School for New York State Forest Rangers, celebrating the induction of 38 new rangers into the state's environmental forces.
LAKE PLACID, NY
WETM 18 News

Assemblymember-elect investigated for residency eligibility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Speaker Carl Heastie is having the Assembly Judiciary Committee investigate the eligibility of Republican Assemblymember-elect Lester Chang to take office, after questions about his residency were brought up. While the statement released by Heastie did not elaborate on exactly why Chang’s residency is being called into question, it did say “ Credible […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WETM 18 News

New SUNY chancellor shares his goals for the coming year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– New York’s new SUNY chancellor will be taking over in the new year. One area John King said he’s focused on, is the role SUNY can play in economic development throughout the state. “You think about Nanotech in the Albany region in about Micron coming to the Syracuse region. You think about […]
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges and prompting his lawyers to say it was tragic that the case was ever brought. Judge J. Paul Oetken in a written opinion said prosecutors […]
WETM 18 News

Approximately 125 cattle in Otisco dairy barn fire, Chief Harty says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The cause of a dairy barn fire in the town of Otisco is still undetermined after two firefighters were injured and multiple animals died on Saturday night, December 3. Otisco Fire Department Chief Tyler Harty tells NewsChannel 9 that about 125 cattle were in the dairy barn and it is not […]
WETM 18 News

NY IG report shows racial disparities in discipline in prisons

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—After a six-year investigation, the report found black incarcerated individuals were nearly 22% more likely to be issued a misbehavior report than white incarcerated individuals and Hispanic individuals were 12 % more likely. It also found that non-white inmates were issued more misbehavior reports per person. The New York State Department of Corrections […]
WETM 18 News

SU football accepts bid to play in Pinstripe Bowl

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team is heading to the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The Orange will play the Minnesota Gophers out of the Big 10 conference. A few highlights from previous Pinstripe Bowls. The Orange played in the inaugural […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

GOP now embracing mail-in ballots

(WHTM) — There’s no doubt that Democrats vote by mail, while Republican voters have remained skeptical of the process. Now, the GOP in Pennsylvania says they are starting an aggressive campaign to get their voters to embrace the mail-in ballot. There is nothing partisan about mail-in voting, but in Pennsylvania, participation is certainly partisan. During […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy