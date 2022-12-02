Read full article on original website
City record
-10:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Maple Street. -10:04 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 700 block of Countryside Street. -5:55 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. -4:01...
Spirit EMS record
According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to eight emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two more calls than the week prior. Six of the eight calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. David M. Cassada, 37, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine. Dustin R. Scott, 37, of Piqua, was charged with failure...
Richmond man sentenced to community control
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, attempted importuning, drug trafficking and posession and domestic violence, among other charges. Mitchell Timothy Gard, 33, of Richmond, Indiana, was sentenced to five...
Out of the past
———— The low pressure of the natural gas about 5 o’clock last evening was occasioned by the changing of the source of supply from the Northwestern Ohio and Indiana field to the Lancaster, Ohio field. 100 years. December 6, 1922. Following the regular meeting of the...
Live Nativity Drive-Thru set
SIDNEY — Sidney First Church of the Nazarene will host its annual Live Nativity Drive-Thru this weekend. The event will be held at the church, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5:30-9 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Donations will...
Masonic Temple event
Items for sale at the Masonic Temple during a Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Toni Ervin holds her grandson Hendrix Major in her lap as her other grandson Kennedy Major sits with them while attending the Masonic Temple Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Hotel Versailles receives Four-Diamond Hotel rank
VERSAILLES – Newly built, modern, luxury retreat, Hotel Versailles, has earned the distinction as a Four-Diamond Hotel by AAA. Recognized for its upscale style and amenities, enhanced with the right touch of service, this prestigious honor commemorates the outstanding and refined experiences guests will have while visiting the hotel.
Thanks to all for a successful food drive
It has been an annual tradition for the Fort Loramie Community Service Club to partner with Fort Loramie Schools to organize a food drive for the benefit of the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. This year the food drive was held the week of October 23.
Visit the North Pole with Lima Symphony
LIMA — Ho, ho, ho, come Dasher, come Dancer, Prancer and Vixen — come one, come all for A Visit to the North Pole to meet Santa and his reindeer on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. at 19 Hawthorne Event Venue, 1000 Fetter Road, Lima. Take photos...
Sidney honors employee milestones
SIDNEY — City of Sidney employees were honored Wednesday, Nov. 30, for their service to the city. The annual Service Awards program was held at The Historic Sidney Theatre. During the program, 34 employees were recognized for reading milestone service awards. Those employees include:. Fire Department: Jason Truesdale –...
Dave Ross Foundation established
SIDNEY — Sidney native and Fort Loramie area resident Dave Ross has created the Dave Ross Foundation, a new donor advised fund administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County. The fund allows Ross to give to various organizations’ causes and projects over time. “I’m establishing this foundation...
National Cookie Day observed
Riverside staff and students celebrated National Cookie Day on Dec. 5 all thanks to the generosity of the Quincy United Methodist Church. A total of 115 dozen home baked cookies were made by 16 volunteers. The cookies were brought to the school and delivered to all students and staff members.
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Christmas of Yesteryear
Richard Bailey, of Fort Loramie, sits with his train set during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Mark Schlagetter roasts chestnuts in front of the Ross Historical Center during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Cantus performs
The ensemble Cantus performs its Holiday Concert at the Sidney High School Auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 4. Cantus was brought to Sidney by the Gateway Arts Council. Cantus is headquartered in Minnesota.
Botkins homecoming set for Dec. 9
BOTKINS — Botkins High School students are preparing for the annual homecoming dance this weekend. The king and queen will be crowned Friday, Dec. 9, after the freshman basketball game at approximately 5:30 p.m. The teams will be taking on Jackson Center. The homecoming dance is planned for Saturday,...
Winter Symphony Storytimes
LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra’s Symphony Storytime program returns to libraries this December. The program will feature performances by musicians from the Lima Symphony Orchestra. The upcoming story time events include: Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Putnam County District Library, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa;...
Special Christmas memories
I want a Hippopotamus for Christmas, only a Hippopotamus will do!. This is one of my favorite fun and light-hearted Christmas songs to listen to. I am not entirely sure why, it just brings a smile to my face. I enjoy music just like most everyone else does, but there is something special about Christmas songs that fill me with warmth, happiness and good cheer. Whether they are the cute, funny ones or the traditional hymn style, I love them!
New Bremen wins state
The New Bremen Cardinals pose for a team photo with their Division 7 trophy. New Bremen defeated Warren John F. Kennedy in Canton on Saturday, Dec. 3.
