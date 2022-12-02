Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Union Pacific, CSX and Norfolk Southern
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Union Pacific UNP, CSX Corp. CSX and Norfolk Southern NSC.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Tetra Tech 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly...
NASDAQ
Starbucks (SBUX) Outruns Peers in Past 6 Months: Here's Why
Despite inflation, shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX have gained 30.3% in the past six months compared with 15.3% rise of the industry it belongs to. The company is benefiting from expansion efforts, global comps growth and menu innovation. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has an impressive long-term earnings growth...
NASDAQ
Buy 3 Transportation Stocks That Gained More Than 50% This Year
The widely-diversified transportation sector, which includes airlines, railroads, package delivery companies and truckers to name a few, was one of the hardest-hit corners in the investing space during the pandemic. However, with the easing of the COVID-induced restrictions, economic activities have gained pace this year. This improved scenario has been...
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Crocs a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or...
NASDAQ
5 Dividend Stocks to Allay Fears of a More-Aggressive Fed
The Federal Reserve at each of its previous four meetings held this year, had raised the interest rate by 0.75 points to combat stubbornly high inflation. This was its fastest pace since the beginning of the 1980s. However, monetary tightening measures don’t bode well for the stock market as it curtails consumer spending and impacts economic growth.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) a Buy Now?
Agilent Technologies (A) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this scientific instrument maker have returned +10.6%, compared to...
NASDAQ
Scoop Up These 4 GARP Stocks to Net Handsome Returns
GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics. The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Liberty Energy (LBRT) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Luther Burbank (LBC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
NASDAQ
Titan Machinery and GIII Apparel have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Titan Machinery TITN as the Bull of the Day and GIII Apparel Group GIII asthe Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Range Resources RRC, EQT Corp. EQT and Comstock Resources CRK.
NASDAQ
Is RxSight (RXST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is RxSight, Inc. (RXST) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is a Trending Stock
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -16.6%, compared to...
NASDAQ
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Business Services Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
NASDAQ
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:. LPL Financial LPLA: This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Lamb Weston (LW) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
