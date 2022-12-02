Akron police are looking for a woman whom they say was involved in the Wednesday evening shooting death of a man in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

Joseph Hall, 38, was shot and killed inside a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue. The medical examiner's office said Hall was lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:25 p.m.

Detectives have issued a warrant for the arrest of Suzanne Thomas, 33, on a charge of aggravated murder related to her role in Hall's death. Thomas is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 145 to 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police: Warrant issued for woman involved in fatal Goodyear Heights shooting