ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron police: Warrant issued for woman involved in fatal Goodyear Heights shooting

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TokNF_0jVCFcpo00

Akron police are looking for a woman whom they say was involved in the Wednesday evening shooting death of a man in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

Joseph Hall, 38, was shot and killed inside a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue. The medical examiner's office said Hall was lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:25 p.m.

Goodyear Heights shooting: Man shot and killed inside home in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood identified

Detectives have issued a warrant for the arrest of Suzanne Thomas, 33, on a charge of aggravated murder related to her role in Hall's death. Thomas is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 145 to 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police: Warrant issued for woman involved in fatal Goodyear Heights shooting

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Akron teen sentenced to life in prison after killing man on Metro bus; eligible for probation after 18 years

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron teenager has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man on an Akron Metro bus last year. On Tuesday, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced that Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce has sentenced 18-year-old Kavon Jackson of Euclid Avenue in Akron, to life in prison for the fatal shooting of 21-year-old William Howell. Jackson, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years of his sentence.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police: Can you ID this home break in suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the suspect of a home break in that took place on Nov. 23. Police said around 2:30 p.m., a resident came home from work to find his house on Williams Avenue had been broken into, with clothing and electronics stolen. Their...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver strikes pedestrian, causing serious injuries, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner and Allyn Streets when he was hit by a...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland supermarket murder suspect arrested, U.S. Marshals say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bayshaun East was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals say due to news media postings, East’s arrest was the direct result of information from the public. The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East was arrested for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man dies after being shot on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after being struck by a car in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man has now died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Men shot at 2 Cleveland gas stations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating shootings at two separate gas stations. The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at the Gas USA in the 12000 block of Euclid Ave. According to Cleveland police, a 27-year-old man was transported to University Hospitals with a gunshot wound...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy