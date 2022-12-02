ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Police identify two people killed in Hardin Valley crash

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
The two people found dead Wednesday morning inside an overturned pickup truck have been identified as Kyle Everett Nelson, 36, and Tiffany Marie Fletcher, 26. A crash report released by the Knox County Sheriff's Office detailed the accident but redacted the addresses of the people who died.

Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report from a passer-by of a vehicle in a creek off Solway Road at Greystone Summit Drive in the Hardin Valley neighborhood, the release stated. Officers discovered a pickup truck overturned down an embankment in the creek. Both people in the vehicle were dead.

According to the crash report, Nelson was driving northbound on Solway Road at about 9:30 p.m. and was driving too fast when he lost control of the vehicle in the heavy rain and left the roadway to the left. The truck continued off the roadway until it struck a culvert and overturned, the report said.

Nelson and Fletcher were not wearing seatbelts, the report said.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com.

