Adobe Confirms Plan To Sell AI-Generated Stock Images

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more and more commonplace, new companies are starting to embrace it in unexpected ways. Generative art is on the rise, with tools like DALL-E going viral almost every week. Some of these image generators opt for a more artistic approach, while some are trying to be realistic (and often end up horrifying as a result). Such art, whether it was pretty or not, was not considered appropriate for many things in the past. However, Adobe might be about to change that.
How To Install Updates Without Restarting Your Computer On MacOS Ventura

Part of keeping a computer secure from current bugs or threats that may affect its overall functionality and performance is making sure that any software updates are promptly downloaded and installed onto your machine. However, these updates usually take a long time to fully download. Some updates may even require a system restart for it to completely install, which can be particularly annoying when it happens while you're in the middle of an important task.
Apple's App Store Is Getting A Big Pricing Shakeup

Apple today announced new pricing structures for App Store apps and games, giving developers even more flexibility in pricing their apps — not just in their home country, but also the world over. Apple now gives developers more than 900 pricing possibilities, including the 600 newly added options, with apps and subscriptions that can range in price from $.29 all the way up to $9,999. We're not sure there's any developer that can provide enough value to justify targeting the upper end of that, but it's there.
How To Enter Valve's Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway

Besides waving the banner for your console of choice and tuning in to ensure your favorite game doesn't get snubbed from a deserving award, the 2022 Game Awards Show will offer another compelling reason to tune in. Valve is one of the major sponsors of this year's show, and the company is giving away thousands of dollars worth of its handheld gaming machine — known as the Steam Deck — to solidify that honor.
