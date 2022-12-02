Read full article on original website
Google Rolls Out Continuous Scrolling For Search On Desktops
Rather than constantly hitting next at the bottom of the page, Google is rolling out continuous scrolling for English Google searches in the U.S.
Adobe Confirms Plan To Sell AI-Generated Stock Images
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more and more commonplace, new companies are starting to embrace it in unexpected ways. Generative art is on the rise, with tools like DALL-E going viral almost every week. Some of these image generators opt for a more artistic approach, while some are trying to be realistic (and often end up horrifying as a result). Such art, whether it was pretty or not, was not considered appropriate for many things in the past. However, Adobe might be about to change that.
Spotify CEO Joins Elon Musk In Roasting Apple's Policies On Twitter
In the wake of Elon Musk protesting Apple over Twitter and the "Apple tax," Spotify's CEO also reminded everyone of its antitrust complaints as well.
How To Install Updates Without Restarting Your Computer On MacOS Ventura
Part of keeping a computer secure from current bugs or threats that may affect its overall functionality and performance is making sure that any software updates are promptly downloaded and installed onto your machine. However, these updates usually take a long time to fully download. Some updates may even require a system restart for it to completely install, which can be particularly annoying when it happens while you're in the middle of an important task.
The Polestar 2 Performance Upgrade Skips Subscriptions For A One-Time OTA
The Polestar 2 is getting a one-off OTA performance upgrade that will bump the EV's numbers loser to the BST Edition 270's level. Here's what it includes.
Why The Nokia N-Gage Was A Complete Failure
Nokia's N-Gage gaming phone did not fare well in the early to mid-2000s, having to compete against other mobile gaming alternatives. Here's why it was a flop.
Here's How To Schedule Your Emails In MacOS Ventura
Apple Mail users now have the ability to schedule emails they'd like to send out at a future date or time. They can also easily undo a sent email.
How Steve Jobs Influenced Apple's Iconic Logo
Rob Janoff presented the colored apple design to Apple cofounder Steve Jobs, who loved it and its uniqueness.
FCC Gives SpaceX The Go Ahead To Launch 7,500 Second-Gen Starlink Satellites
As part of the company's next-gen internet tech, SpaceX has been given permission by the FCC to launch several thousand new Starlink satellites into orbit.
Android's New Holiday Update Lets You Share Your Car Keys Digitally
Google published a blog post confirming that they are indeed rolling out the 2022 Android Holiday Update soon.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Amazon Has Made It Easier To View Alexa Shopping Lists On Mobile
If you regularly tell Alexa to add items to shopping lists on your behalf, then you'll be glad to know Amazon's AI finally has a mobile list widget.
Apple's App Store Is Getting A Big Pricing Shakeup
Apple today announced new pricing structures for App Store apps and games, giving developers even more flexibility in pricing their apps — not just in their home country, but also the world over. Apple now gives developers more than 900 pricing possibilities, including the 600 newly added options, with apps and subscriptions that can range in price from $.29 all the way up to $9,999. We're not sure there's any developer that can provide enough value to justify targeting the upper end of that, but it's there.
How To Enter Valve's Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway
Besides waving the banner for your console of choice and tuning in to ensure your favorite game doesn't get snubbed from a deserving award, the 2022 Game Awards Show will offer another compelling reason to tune in. Valve is one of the major sponsors of this year's show, and the company is giving away thousands of dollars worth of its handheld gaming machine — known as the Steam Deck — to solidify that honor.
Today's Wordle Answer #534 – December 5, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is unusual, not because of its popularity or letter combination, but because it's a conjugated verb form. Need more hints? We have them.
Mass Shipments Of Apple's AR Headset May Be Delayed Over Software Issues
Apple plans to release a mixed-reality headset packing both high-end hardware and a new operating system. That software may still be buggy, however.
Apple Music Sing Launches To Scratch That Karaoke Itch
Apple has announced a new feature for its global Apple Music subscribers that'll make it easier to hold impromptu karaoke sessions with an iPhone or Apple TV.
'The Callisto Protocol' Being Slammed With Negative Reviews On Steam
"The Callisto Protocol" apparently comes with serious performance issues on PC, which reviewers have made note of via Steam. Here's what they're saying.
Do People Feel Safer With The New iPhone SOS Feature? Here's What 44% Of Respondents Said
While. not everyone has an iPhone, the SOS feature is well-liked but not necessary beloved among its users.
SpaceX Quietly Delays Starlink's Controversial Daytime Data Cap
A daytime Starlink data cap was quietly announced in November with only weeks before it went live, but now it seems customers will have a longer reprieve.
