As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more and more commonplace, new companies are starting to embrace it in unexpected ways. Generative art is on the rise, with tools like DALL-E going viral almost every week. Some of these image generators opt for a more artistic approach, while some are trying to be realistic (and often end up horrifying as a result). Such art, whether it was pretty or not, was not considered appropriate for many things in the past. However, Adobe might be about to change that.

1 DAY AGO