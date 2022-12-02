ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's closed, what's coming and what's open for the holiday

By Wilmington StarNews
 4 days ago
It's been a busy week for food fans. We got the word that three local restaurants closed in November -- and that a popular local restaurant group was adding another restaurant. Want the details? You can click below to read more.

The holidays also bring with them a handful of other articles that we always do this time of year. Today, we posted our list of eateries that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. This is just the start, though. Email me at aballard@gannett.com if you know a restaurant we should add. And thanks for reading!

-- Allison Ballard, food and dining reporter, Wilmington StarNews

