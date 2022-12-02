ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Tracking N.J.’s bear population proves elusive as hunt court battle lingers

As the New Jersey bear hunt remains indefinitely suspended due to a lawsuit filed by animal rights groups, a key question remains. Has the state’s bear population grown into a problem?. A Department of Environmental Protection spokesman said there is not a current estimate for New Jersey’s bear population....
New Jersey 101.5

Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?

Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
railfan.com

NJ Transit Considers Replacing ‘Princeton Dinky’ With Light Rail, Buses

PRINCETON, N.J. — New Jersey Transit would like to replace the “Princeton Dinky,” a 2.7-mile commuter rail line connecting Princeton University with the Northeast Corridor, with a more modern light rail system and buses. The Princeton Dinky has the distinction of being the shortest scheduled commuter rail line in the United States.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river

KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
KEARNY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Top 10 places to get oysters around New Jersey

After returning from a weekend in Florida — Panama City Beach, to be exact — and having some of the best meals out that we've had in a while, the search begins in Jersey. We know that one of the reasons I fight to stay in the Garden State is the huge number of great restaurants in every county. One thing that I'm now chasing is a great oyster dinner. Raw, fried, baked. All delicious.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy makes NJ history with transgender appointment

Gov. Phil Murphy is making history by appointing New Jersey's first transgender cabinet member. Murphy says he will nominate Allison Chris Meyers as CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. She will serve, initially, in an acting capacity when the current CEO retires in January. If Murphy nominates her to permanently fill the vacancy, she would need confirmation from the state senate.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Unhappy Holidays – Another big delay at Newark Airport

Weeks after Gov. Phil Murphy marveled at the opulent new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport during a symbolic ribbon cutting, comes word of yet another delay. The $2.7 billion terminal will not open this week, as planned. Officials released a statement saying fire alarm and security systems have...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Salt Life to open its first New Jersey store

Salt Life, an apparel company that caters to surfers, fishermen, and anybody else who loves the water, is planning to open its first New Jersey location. Plans call for the new store to open in the Spring of ’23 at Pier Village in Long Branch. Based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Salt Life will lease 3,453 square feet, marking its first Northeast retail location.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A new study finds NJ is a top state for hiring workers

With many New Jersey businesses continuing to struggle to find enough workers a new study ranks the Garden State as 12th best in the nation for hiring, looking ahead to 2023. The CareerCloud.com study finds New Jersey has the 4th highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees, the Garden State has the 4th lowest job openings rate in the nation, Jersey ranks 6th nationally for having the best diversity among job candidates and the state comes in number 39 for best influx of talent.
COLORADO STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

