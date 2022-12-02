Read full article on original website
$950 ‘crash tax’? Report grades NJ’s traffic safety laws
Safety on New Jersey's roads would improve if the state introduced speed cameras and added restrictions for young drivers, among other moves, according to a report released Tuesday by Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Like dozens of other states, New Jersey earned a "caution" ranking in the group's 2023...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
Tracking N.J.’s bear population proves elusive as hunt court battle lingers
As the New Jersey bear hunt remains indefinitely suspended due to a lawsuit filed by animal rights groups, a key question remains. Has the state’s bear population grown into a problem?. A Department of Environmental Protection spokesman said there is not a current estimate for New Jersey’s bear population....
The one thing marijuana bars should be able to serve in New Jersey
Now that we have legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, it was only a matter of time before we would have places to publically consume it. The powers that be are working on plans and rules to make marijuana bars happen in New Jersey. I totally believe marijuana bars will...
‘Made in Monmouth’ event puts spotlight on local NJ businesses
The Holiday edition of “Made in Monmouth” is coming up on Dec. 10 at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft from 11 AM to 4 PM. The event is designed to showcase local vendors all of whom have, make, or manufacture a product in Monmouth County. The event is...
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Ocean County investigates: NJ DPW worker mocked Jews in ‘sketch’
An Ocean County Department of Public Works employee who is also a former Lavallette fire chief and police officer put on a one-man comedy sketch that was critical of Jewish people and Lakewood. The county is now investigating the incident, which took place in 2018 but came to light recently...
How bad are car thefts in New Jersey? The real numbers for 2022
TRENTON – Car theft totals have begun to recede in New Jersey, still up 9% through November compared to the same point in 2021 but dropping since August when compared to the same months one year earlier. There were 14,322 car thefts reported in New Jersey over the first...
Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?
Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
railfan.com
NJ Transit Considers Replacing ‘Princeton Dinky’ With Light Rail, Buses
PRINCETON, N.J. — New Jersey Transit would like to replace the “Princeton Dinky,” a 2.7-mile commuter rail line connecting Princeton University with the Northeast Corridor, with a more modern light rail system and buses. The Princeton Dinky has the distinction of being the shortest scheduled commuter rail line in the United States.
Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river
KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
Top 10 places to get oysters around New Jersey
After returning from a weekend in Florida — Panama City Beach, to be exact — and having some of the best meals out that we've had in a while, the search begins in Jersey. We know that one of the reasons I fight to stay in the Garden State is the huge number of great restaurants in every county. One thing that I'm now chasing is a great oyster dinner. Raw, fried, baked. All delicious.
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
Murphy makes NJ history with transgender appointment
Gov. Phil Murphy is making history by appointing New Jersey's first transgender cabinet member. Murphy says he will nominate Allison Chris Meyers as CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. She will serve, initially, in an acting capacity when the current CEO retires in January. If Murphy nominates her to permanently fill the vacancy, she would need confirmation from the state senate.
Unhappy Holidays – Another big delay at Newark Airport
Weeks after Gov. Phil Murphy marveled at the opulent new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport during a symbolic ribbon cutting, comes word of yet another delay. The $2.7 billion terminal will not open this week, as planned. Officials released a statement saying fire alarm and security systems have...
Salt Life to open its first New Jersey store
Salt Life, an apparel company that caters to surfers, fishermen, and anybody else who loves the water, is planning to open its first New Jersey location. Plans call for the new store to open in the Spring of ’23 at Pier Village in Long Branch. Based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Salt Life will lease 3,453 square feet, marking its first Northeast retail location.
A new study finds NJ is a top state for hiring workers
With many New Jersey businesses continuing to struggle to find enough workers a new study ranks the Garden State as 12th best in the nation for hiring, looking ahead to 2023. The CareerCloud.com study finds New Jersey has the 4th highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees, the Garden State has the 4th lowest job openings rate in the nation, Jersey ranks 6th nationally for having the best diversity among job candidates and the state comes in number 39 for best influx of talent.
Sonic boom? Mysterious ground-shaking noise in N.J. still under investigation.
The mystery surrounding loud booms and rattling windows reported through parts of southern and central New Jersey Monday afternoon is under investigation by military authorities to see if aviation training is the culprit. The Naval Air Station Patuxent River in southern Maryland was scheduled to conduct “noise generating” aircraft carrier...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
