ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OH

Comments / 223

Rich Meyers
4d ago

really. I'm sure the feds already have data on everyone attending event. only a matter of time before they come knocking...

Reply(10)
33
AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
4d ago

Some of these people made it very difficult for the rest of us to protest when we need to when they use this technique they were not using their head that that’s for sure, and wow did they manipulate the crowd

Reply
11
Cathy Jo Blinn
3d ago

This Ohioan hopes they get what's coming to them. It's time to take the cult down for good

Reply(11)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bills could be influencing anti-LGBTQ+ wave, researchers argue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bills pending on state lawmakers’ desks could be emboldening groups targeting LGBTQ+ people, and researchers are using data to back up that claim. Anti-LGBTQ+ incidents — demonstrations, political violence, and offline propaganda activity — more than tripled from 64 events in 2021 to 193 events in 2022 as of mid-November, according […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during a state of […] The post Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Greenville man convicted of drug, gun charges in federal court

A Greenville man has been convicted of gun and drug trafficking crimes in federal court. According to the release, 37-year-old Joshua Peters was convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm and ammunition after a prior felony conviction.
GREENVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Deputy Chief tapped as new Hermitage Police Chief

A veteran police officer has been chosen to succeed Eric Jewell when he retires as Hermitage Police Chief at the end of this week. City Manager Gary Hinkson announced today that Adam J. Piccirillo has been appointed Chief of Police of the Hermitage Police Department, effective December 10, 2022. Piccirillo...
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 6th

Vindicator file photo / December 5, 1986 | Thomas Groth, right, Boardman High School band director, joined band members and parents 36 years ago in unloading oranges that are among the items being sold to raise money for the band’s trip to the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in the face

A Youngstown woman is alive today but continues to relive the horror from a year ago when she was shot in the face by her boyfriend. The events from that horrific night were re-told in court Tuesday just before the suspect was sentenced. "After you pointed the gun to the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy