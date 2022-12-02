ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue area. According to officials, on Saturday December 3, at 6:45 p.m., Amarillo police were called at Cimmaron Avenue area on an attempted child abduction. The victim was approached by an...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Three Arrested for Solicitation Of A Minor In Amarillo

Amarillo has seen its share of crime. We unofficially hit 29 homicides in Amarillo in 2022. This doesn’t include separate crimes including robberies, shootings, etc. It seems to be that crime is growing by leaps and bounds in our great city. It's quite possible it is because the population of our city is growing.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
AMARILLO, TX
CBS DFW

Amarillo man pleads guilty for attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction

AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Amarillo has pleaded guilty to a weapons of mass destruction charge. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, set off a bomb in his backyard, stashed a suicide vest in his alleyway and plotted to blow up a local high school. He is facing up to life in federal prison.Salmanzadeh, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Iran, admitted to law enforcement that he had used homemade triacetone triperoxide (TATP) to blow up an Xbox in his backyard on July 26, 2021, according to plea papers. At the time, he claimed he wanted to see how much damage such an...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Four People Arrested

Four people are under arrest in Amarillo after a shooting, on South Georgia and Southwest 26th Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police responed to the shooting incident at 4:30 p.m, to find a 17-year-old shot He was immediately taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Upon speaking to witnesses, police learned...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hutchinson County activates reserve deputies after spike in crime

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office is activating reserve deputies in response to a spike in crime. The department said its seeing an increase in burglary and theft cases. "Due to the rise in burglaries and thefts in Hutchinson County, we will be activating available reserve...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Police investigating after person shot last night in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating after a person was shot last night in Tulia. Tulia Police Department said around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, officers were called out to the area of Northwest 5th Street and North Briscoe Avenue on someone who was shot. The victim was taken to a...
TULIA, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Suspect in Amarillo gas station murder has violent criminal past

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The man accused of killing a woman found dead in a gas station parking lot has a violent criminal past. John Paul Ortega, 35, is charged with murder in the death of Iliana Michelle Garza. Garza was found unconscious Tuesday night in the parking lot...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead

Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County Sheriff’s Office presents Lifesaving Award Ceremony

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office presented nine members of their staff with the Lifesaving award during their quarterly award ceremony. The honor comes after staff members went above and beyond the call of duty and provided life-saving responses to members of the community. “It’s very important to me to recognize […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX

