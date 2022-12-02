AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Amarillo has pleaded guilty to a weapons of mass destruction charge. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, set off a bomb in his backyard, stashed a suicide vest in his alleyway and plotted to blow up a local high school. He is facing up to life in federal prison.Salmanzadeh, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Iran, admitted to law enforcement that he had used homemade triacetone triperoxide (TATP) to blow up an Xbox in his backyard on July 26, 2021, according to plea papers. At the time, he claimed he wanted to see how much damage such an...

