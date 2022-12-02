Read full article on original website
APD investigating possible incident in west Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating what it said was a possible child abduction in west Amarillo Saturday. According to police, officers were called to what they were told was a possible attempt at a child abduction in the 4100 block of Cimarron Ave. on Saturday. Police said they […]
KFDA
Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue area. According to officials, on Saturday December 3, at 6:45 p.m., Amarillo police were called at Cimmaron Avenue area on an attempted child abduction. The victim was approached by an...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo teenager accused of shooting victim during attempted robbery held on $100K bond
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo teenager accused of shooting a victim during an attempted robbery is being held on a $100,000 bond. Chase Hunt, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, Hunt shot another 17-year-old male Thursday at an apartment complex in the...
Three Arrested for Solicitation Of A Minor In Amarillo
Amarillo has seen its share of crime. We unofficially hit 29 homicides in Amarillo in 2022. This doesn’t include separate crimes including robberies, shootings, etc. It seems to be that crime is growing by leaps and bounds in our great city. It's quite possible it is because the population of our city is growing.
abc7amarillo.com
Masked man tries to abduct child, Amarillo police need your help finding suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A masked man tried to abduct a child over the weekend, according to Amarillo police. Police were called at 6:45 p.m. Saturday to the 4100 block of Cimarron Avenue. According to police, the child was approached by an unknown male who forcefully grabbed them and...
cbs4local.com
Court Documents: Amarillo man planned to blow up Tascosa High School, skip town
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
A Growing Problem In Amarillo? Solicitation Of A Minor Rising.
There is admittedly a lot of crime that happens in Amarillo. We're approaching 30 murders on the year, people are still stealing catalytic converters, and it seems that a lot of warrants are being served for traffic violations, and it feels like drug busts are at an all-time high. However,...
1 arrested after car chase from Amarillo to Dumas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person was arrested after a Monday chase that extended from Amarillo into Moore County. DPS officials said that a trooper tried to stop a Cadillac CTS for a traffic violation on US 87 north of Amarillo on Monday. However, officials said that […]
Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
abc7amarillo.com
Statue vandalized: West Texas A&M doubles reward for information leading to arrest
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — West Texas A&M doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest in the vandalism of a a statue. According to WT, vandals broke the leg off Robert Frost's writing desk. The reward is now $1,000 following an additional donation by the Cornette family. The...
KFDA
Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
Amarillo man pleads guilty for attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction
AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Amarillo has pleaded guilty to a weapons of mass destruction charge. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, set off a bomb in his backyard, stashed a suicide vest in his alleyway and plotted to blow up a local high school. He is facing up to life in federal prison.Salmanzadeh, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Iran, admitted to law enforcement that he had used homemade triacetone triperoxide (TATP) to blow up an Xbox in his backyard on July 26, 2021, according to plea papers. At the time, he claimed he wanted to see how much damage such an...
kgncnewsnow.com
Four People Arrested
Four people are under arrest in Amarillo after a shooting, on South Georgia and Southwest 26th Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police responed to the shooting incident at 4:30 p.m, to find a 17-year-old shot He was immediately taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Upon speaking to witnesses, police learned...
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash near the I-27 interchange this morning. Around 7:00 a.m., Amarillo police reported that traffic was impacted due to the wreck. Drivers were told to expect delays.
abc7amarillo.com
Hutchinson County activates reserve deputies after spike in crime
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office is activating reserve deputies in response to a spike in crime. The department said its seeing an increase in burglary and theft cases. "Due to the rise in burglaries and thefts in Hutchinson County, we will be activating available reserve...
KFDA
Police investigating after person shot last night in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating after a person was shot last night in Tulia. Tulia Police Department said around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, officers were called out to the area of Northwest 5th Street and North Briscoe Avenue on someone who was shot. The victim was taken to a...
abc7amarillo.com
Suspect in Amarillo gas station murder has violent criminal past
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The man accused of killing a woman found dead in a gas station parking lot has a violent criminal past. John Paul Ortega, 35, is charged with murder in the death of Iliana Michelle Garza. Garza was found unconscious Tuesday night in the parking lot...
Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead
Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
TxDOT Amarillo: I-40 eastbound near Groom closed because of fire
Update (4:51 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT updated the mile marker that the reported fire on I-40 eastbound near Groom is occurring. Officials said the fire is occurring at mile marker 126 on I-40 eastbound Original Story: GROOM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation […]
Randall County Sheriff’s Office presents Lifesaving Award Ceremony
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office presented nine members of their staff with the Lifesaving award during their quarterly award ceremony. The honor comes after staff members went above and beyond the call of duty and provided life-saving responses to members of the community. “It’s very important to me to recognize […]
