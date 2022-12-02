NC State Newsstand: Wolfpack picks up top-10 road win over Iowa

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 21: The Kansas State Wildcats and the North Carolina State Wolfpack tip off to begin their second round game of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at at Reynolds Coliseum on March 21, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

NC State women’s basketball traveled to Iowa and left with a massive 94-81 win over the No. 10 program in the country. The Wolfpack put on an offensive display in Iowa City, with 5 athletes scoring in double figures during the win.

Junior guard Diamond Johnson led the way with 22 points, including 13 scored in the fourth quarter as NC State held off a late push by the Hawkeyes. Johnson also led the Pack in rebounding with 9 boards. The Wolfpack trailed 17-13 after the first quarter, but the offense woke up after that and scored at least 24 points in each of the following 3 quarters.

Keeping pace with Iowa’s offense is not small feat, especially with guard Caitlin Clark scoring a whopping 45 points.

This was a breakout game for sophomore guard Saniya Rivers, who racked up 22 points and 5 assists on 9 of 11 shooting to provide a productive scoring boost off the bench. Her 3 for 4 mark from 3-point range is a stat to watch going forward.

Senior wing Jakia Brown-Turner finished the matchup with 17 points, senior forward Jada Boyd scored 12 and senior center Camille Hobby added 10 points to the winning effort.

NC State continues its road trip with a matchup against Georgia Monday, December 5, at 8 p.m..

The Wolfpack was obviously excited to pick up the top-10 win.

NC State extended an offer to Dartmouth graduate transfer Shane Cokes. He has offers from Oklahoma State, West Virginia and others.

The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 12 teams staring in 2024.

This quote is from top NC State football recruiting target Brice Pollock sharing why he likes the Wolfpack’s defensive scheme.

“I think the defense that they run is very fun, and it could fit me,” Pollock said. “They do kind of everything in their defense, as to Pitt where it’s kind of just man, which I love man, but I like that.”

