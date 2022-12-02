Read full article on original website
Andrew County I-29 Ramp Closing Wednesday
The ramp from southbound U.S. Route 71 to southbound Interstate 29 in Andrew County will close this week for pavement repairs. Mo-Dot says crews from Herzog Contracting plan to close the ramp on Wednesday, December 7, from 7:30 A.M. until noon, to make the repairs. Motorists will need to use...
KC Resident Arrested in Holt County on Outstanding Warrant Sunday
A Kansas City, MO resident was arrested Sunday at 9:41 AM in Holt County on an outstanding warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Alexandra M. Hammon for an outstanding Clay County probation violation warrant. She was also cited for driving while suspended and failed to display valid plates.
Aaron Paul Swopes
The world became a little dimmer on November 30th when Aaron Paul Swopes started a new beginning along life’s path. Born in Colorado in 1982, and raised up proper in Missouri, he became a man of integrity and loyalty. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the title of Fire Starter of the Tribe of Mik-O-Sey. He knew the ways of our Native American Brothers and Sisters and held in his heart the respect of the earth and all that dwelt on it.
Six Injured in Clay County Crash Saturday
A one-vehicle crash Saturday just before noon left five teenagers from Excelsior Springs and one from Gladstone with injuries. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Emily R. Kephart was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on Interstate 35 south of 128th Street in Clay County at 11:55 A.M. Saturday when she lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
Clinton Durham
Clinton L. Durham, 86, of Ravenwood, Missouri passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Parkdale Manor in Maryville. Clinton was born on September 28, 1936 in Warsaw, Missouri to Hubert and Thelma (Byrum) Durham. He was a graduate of Warsaw High School and worked for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 45, where he was a member for 65 years.
Veryle Dean Hunter
Veryle Dean Hunter of King City, Missouri, passed away on December 4th, 2022. He was 73 years old. Veryle was born on December 7th, 1948, in rural Dekalb County to James “Jimmy” Hunter and Hazel “Maxine” Hunter. He was a 1966 graduate of King City High School and was a talented, self-employed Carpenter. He married Phyllis E. Walters on March 28, 1970, in King City Missouri and they were married for 52 years.
Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle
A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
Jody Brian Thompson
Jody Brian Thompson, age 62, passed away December 4, 2022 after battling a lengthy illness, at the home of his brother and sister in law surrounded by family. Jody was born in Guthrie Center, Iowa on July 22, 1960 to Lyle E. and Ellen L. (Wheeldon) Thompson. Jody was known by many as Jerry and he never knew a stranger. He spent many years living in Manzaneo, Mexico where he loved to fish, scuba dive, walk the beach and spend time with friends down there.
Troopers Arrest Arkansas Man Monday in Daviess County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of an Arkansas man Monday morning on a felony driving charge in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 43-year-old Pea Ridge, Arkansas, resident Casey E. George around 11:33 Monday morning on a preliminary charge of a class E felony for driving while revoked.
Julie A. Williams
Lathop, Missouri- Julie Ann Williams, 78, passed away December 5, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Monday, December 12, 2022 at St. Ann Parish, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Rosary recited at 9:30 AM. Visitation: 5-7 PM, Sunday evening, December 11th. at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Burial in Converse Cemetery, Lathrop,...
Troopers Arrest Arizona Woman on Five Drug & Driving Charges Monday in Clinton County
Troopers report the arrest of a Phoenix, Arizona woman Monday afternoon in Clinton County on five drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 26-year-old Brianne L. Harty around 2:21 Monday afternoon on preliminary charges of felony possession of a controlled substance of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the posted speed limit, and careless and imprudent driving.
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Man on Felony Driving Charge Sunday Night
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man Sunday evening in Buchanan County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Neil M. Botts around 7:26 Sunday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to stop for a stop sign.
Rodney Jay Rosekrans
Rodney Jay Rosekrans – age 64 of Cowgill, MO passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to help with final expenses in care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 11th, 2022, at Gospel Christian Center in Cowgill, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Neoma E. Lamont
Neoma E. Lamont – age 87 of Lathrop, MO passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. Neoma was born on March 11, 1935, the daughter of Walter and Ruth (Rogers) Hawley in Scott County, Iowa. She attended school in Decatur, Arkansas. She was united in marriage to Doyle E. Lamont, Sr. Neoma was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and canning the vegetables she would grow. Neoma was always serving those around her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Ava S. Ross
Cameron, MO- Ava Sue Ross, 79, of Cameron, passed away December 1, 2022. Ava was born, March 5,. 1943, the daughter of Alvin L. and Jessie (Cradduck) Bodine in Van Buren, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Ross; 2 sons, Preston McAdams, Dewane Jr. McAdams...
