The world became a little dimmer on November 30th when Aaron Paul Swopes started a new beginning along life’s path. Born in Colorado in 1982, and raised up proper in Missouri, he became a man of integrity and loyalty. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the title of Fire Starter of the Tribe of Mik-O-Sey. He knew the ways of our Native American Brothers and Sisters and held in his heart the respect of the earth and all that dwelt on it.

OSBORN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO