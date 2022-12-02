President Biden's non-binary nuclear official was spotted at an LGBTQ student activism event on the very same weekend they allegedly stole another person's luggage, RadarOnline.com has discovered. Sam Brinton, who serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, could be seen smiling from ear to ear in a newly revealed photo while posing alongside event coordinators at the Out for Undergrad Engineering Conference.Daily Mail published the never-before-seen photo of Brinton at the conference.Brinton is accused of grabbing a suitcase from the baggage carousel not belonging to them at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on September...

4 DAYS AGO