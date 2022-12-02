Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments
Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
The one thing marijuana bars should be able to serve in New Jersey
Now that we have legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, it was only a matter of time before we would have places to publically consume it. The powers that be are working on plans and rules to make marijuana bars happen in New Jersey. I totally believe marijuana bars will...
$950 ‘crash tax’? Report grades NJ’s traffic safety laws
Safety on New Jersey's roads would improve if the state introduced speed cameras and added restrictions for young drivers, among other moves, according to a report released Tuesday by Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Like dozens of other states, New Jersey earned a "caution" ranking in the group's 2023...
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
Murphy makes NJ history with transgender appointment
Gov. Phil Murphy is making history by appointing New Jersey's first transgender cabinet member. Murphy says he will nominate Allison Chris Meyers as CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. She will serve, initially, in an acting capacity when the current CEO retires in January. If Murphy nominates her to permanently fill the vacancy, she would need confirmation from the state senate.
Where New Jersey comes in as far as identity theft and fraud
You hear it on both television and radio, and you think it could never happen to you. Then it does. Identity theft has become a growing concern across the country thanks, in part, to big data breaches compromising much of our personal information. WalletHub posted its list of "2022's States...
Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?
Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
New Jersey’s radical move to extremism (Opinion)
Abortion is not a subject that comes up often on the morning show. People tend to dig in on their opinions and it's nearly impossible to change minds, at least politically. As we approach the next few election cycles I get asked the question often about how will the issue be handled as Republicans are pushing and likely to retake the state senate and the governor's office in 2025.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
A new study finds NJ is a top state for hiring workers
With many New Jersey businesses continuing to struggle to find enough workers a new study ranks the Garden State as 12th best in the nation for hiring, looking ahead to 2023. The CareerCloud.com study finds New Jersey has the 4th highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees, the Garden State has the 4th lowest job openings rate in the nation, Jersey ranks 6th nationally for having the best diversity among job candidates and the state comes in number 39 for best influx of talent.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Final Checks Going Out From These 7 States This Month
Every little bit can help counter the effects of inflation. Seven states are still distributing stimulus funds. Much of the money is expected to reach state residents by the end of 2022. For most, eligibility requirements apply. By the end of this month, final stimulus checks should be automatically deposited...
$450 And $1,500 For New Jersey Renters and Homeowners: How Can You Claim?
Is it hard to keep a roof over your head or shelter your loved ones? New Jersey officials recognize the hardships of its citizens. The state will make payments available to both renters and homeowners. The fund is $2 billion and will go to residents who qualify.
This Amazing Town Has Been Named The Coolest In All Of New Jersey
New Jersey has some of the most beautiful small towns in America, and maybe even the world. Is it even possible to choose just one as the coolest in New Jersey?. It turns out that is exactly the question one website, Far & Wide, wanted to answer, so they came up with a mega-list of the coolest small town in every state in the nation.
NJ ranks surprisingly well nationally with new small businesses despite high costs
Let's face it, small businesses are what truly make us who we are. Especially during the holiday seasons, they tend to offer more personalized gifts over big box chains. Luckily for New Jersey, we have a ton of small businesses in most corners of our state. Not only that but many of them are located in some of our incredibly charming downtowns which is an added bonus.
beckersdental.com
Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices
Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
New Jersey is a pretty good place to land a job
Looking for a job can be a royal pain, but this is actually a good time to be looking. Unemployment is down to 3.7% and companies are dealing with what has been called the Great Resignation and are eager to hire. In addition, according to a new study by Wallethub,...
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in December
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in December, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your household size,...
Stimulus update: New Jersey homeowners have until Jan. 31 to apply for $1,500 one-time payment
New Jersey residents have until the end of January to apply for a tax relief program that could return up to $1,500.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 5